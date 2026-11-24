Most targeted the corvette, the Ukrainian military official said, with at least one drone boat striking the dry-cargo ship. The resulting explosions sank the warship, known as the Merkury, and set the Angara, a freighter, ablaze.

A short time later, after taking fire from helicopters and automatic weapons mounted on motorboats, the drones slammed into a Russian navy corvette and a nearby Russian cargo ship.

Before dawn broke Sunday, a Ukrainian team launched seven explosive-laden sea drones from a mother ship in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of North Africa, said a Ukrainian military official.

In this screen grab from a video provided by the Security Service of Ukraine on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, a Ukrainian Sea Baby drone attacks the Russian navy corvette Merkury near Benghazi, Libya. ((Security Service of Ukraine via AP) )

KYIV—Ukrainian special forces stationed in Libya had been studying the movement of Russian warships and commercial vessels for months, gathering intelligence for one of the most audacious military operations Kyiv has carried out far beyond Russian and Ukrainian borders, said people familiar with the operation.

The attack demonstrated Ukraine’s ability to strike the Russian navy and a shipping network that ferries weapons to hot spots where the Kremlin’s forces and their allies operate. It also showed an increasing willingness by Kyiv to strike far away from the war zone.

“The Ukrainians have always been known to push the envelope,” said Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya-focused security analyst with the Royal United Services Institute, a defense think tank based in London.

The operation also destroyed a Ka-27 combat helicopter, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the Angara was used by Russia to transport weapons.

“We hit back when Russia attacks us,” Zelensky said in his address Monday to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s parliamentary assembly. “And today, Russia can feel our response all the way from Western Siberia, where its oil refineries are burning, to the coast of Libya, where its warships are sinking.”

The Kremlin said it had taken note of Zelensky’s remarks about the attack without commenting further.

Libya, which is split between the internationally recognized government in the West and Gen. Khalifa Haftar, a Moscow-backed warlord in the east—where the sunken warship was berthed—condemned the attack Monday.

The Tripoli-based government expressed “deep concern” over Zelensky’s remarks and said Libya hadn’t authorized any foreign military activity within its borders or territorial waters and wasn’t a party to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

​The Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that Ukrainian authorities provide immediate, official clarifications regarding the nature and scope of the strike. Specifically, it sought verification on whether any Libyan territory, ports or facilities were used to plan, execute or provide logistical support for the operation.

Ukrainian operatives based in Western Libya carried out sabotage attacks on at least three vessels linked to Russia sailing in the Mediterranean last year, the people familiar said.

Ukraine hasn’t publicly acknowledged those attacks.

The Ukrainian intelligence-gathering work for Sunday’s strike on the warship also informed those attacks, the people said.