President Trump has decided that in the AI era, some people are too big to fail. That the Imperial CEO must be protected at all costs. That the individual outweighs the institution. Jensen Huang That is the message Monday from the president’s successful campaign to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia, the AI chip maker at the heart of the technology supporters say will remake the world. It was only 11 days ago that the Nvidia co-founder was ousted after revelations that he had two extramarital affairs, with a subordinate at the company and a customer who is suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. In helping champion Huang’s return, Trump further ties his second term—his legacy—to the rise of artificial intelligence and the investment boom around it, even as increasing signs emerge that the market has become overheated.

Deep Dive Why did Trump push Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? How did Jensen Huang get reinstated as Nvidia CEO? What questions did Huang’s reinstatement raise about Nvidia’s board and corporate governance?

To keep the AI play alive, Trump is effectively endorsing Founder Mode, the growing dogma within Silicon Valley that founders of companies hold a unique power to create value.

Because of that power, supporters argue, founders should be given special leeway as they pursue growth, innovation and disruption. Their foibles should be overlooked because of the value they create. “I believe that you have to protect our geniuses,” Trump told CNBC shortly after Nvidia’s announcement of Huang’s return. “We don’t have enough of them.”

President Trump presenting the National Medal of Science to Jensen Huang in October.