Now the company and its reinstated leader will have to contend with a series of investigations by entities ranging from the Securities and Exchange Commission to a committee of its own board.

Nvidia’s board on Monday reinstated Huang, its co-founder and longtime chief executive, less than two weeks after pushing him out over issues including extramarital affairs—one with a woman whom U.S. authorities suspected of working with Chinese intelligence.

The wave of scrutiny that surrounded Jensen Huang before his resignation isn’t going away.

What will Congress ask Jensen Huang about in its interviews?

What will Congress ask Jensen Huang about in its interviews?

What are U.S. regulators investigating about Nvidia and its chip sales?

What are U.S. regulators investigating about Nvidia and its chip sales?

Here’s a breakdown of who’s investigating Huang and Nvidia, and what they are examining:

Nvidia board Days before Huang’s resignation, Nvidia’s board formed a committee of independent directors to investigate whether Huang shared corporate or national security information during his romantic relationship with Alice Huang. At the time of the relationship, she was an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud-service provider suspected of funneling Nvidia chips to China.

Before Huang’s ouster, the Nvidia board committee hired the law firm Wachtell Lipton to conduct the inquiry, led by former U.S. federal prosecutor Joon Kim. On Monday, the board said its investigation would “proceed to conclusion” and that Huang “fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.”

Securities and Exchange Commission As recently as last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Nvidia, The Wall Street Journal reported. The focus of the investigation couldn’t be learned, but the inquiry included whether the company’s disclosures misled investors, the Journal report said.

It couldn’t be determined whether the investigation covers questions around Nvidia’s reporting of its international chip sales. Nvidia eliminated a disclosure that showed its sales to Singapore, where Megaspeed is based, shortly after placing Megaspeed on an internal block list in June 2025.

Congress Lawmakers on several congressional committees have been looking into the potential national security implications of Huang’s conduct.

Last week, three U.S. House committees said that Huang and Nvidia’s general counsel would sit for transcribed interviews after the Thanksgiving holiday, on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, respectively. The interviews will be conducted behind closed doors, with the committees deciding what information to release.

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” the committees said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Sen. Tim Scott (R., S.C.) said Huang will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3. “The national security concerns and adherence to export controls will be central to the committee’s oversight and the congressional hearing,” Scott said in a statement on Monday. “Our markets demand transparency. Americans deserve the truth. Our committee will deliver answers.”

Democratic congressional leaders have also vowed to increase scrutiny of Nvidia and Huang when they take control of Congress next year. “Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said, pointing to Huang, Nvidia and the Trump administration as potential targets.

Justice and Commerce departments Officials from several U.S. agencies, including the Commerce Department and Justice Department, have been investigating Megaspeed and its potential ties to the Chinese government for more than a year, the Journal has reported. The two departments said last week that they would work together to “bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred.”

In May 2025, Commerce investigators requested information from Nvidia about direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. The Justice Department took the lead in the criminal investigation the next month.

California The attorney general in Nvidia’s home state issued an investigative subpoena to the company last week, seeking information on whether it shared its AI chips or confidential information with China. The attorney general’s office said the state is also looking at whether Nvidia misled investors.

“The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags,” Rob Bonta, California’s attorney general, said in a statement.

This explanatory article may be periodically updated.