WASHINGTON—Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D., Calif.) said Monday he will resign after a House Ethics Committee report found “substantial evidence” he committed sexual misconduct by making unwelcome and nonconsensual sexual advances and contact with a congressional staffer. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D., Calif) during a House Intelligence Committee earlier this year. more

“I recognize the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report and as I previously stated I take full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage,” Gomez said in a statement. Gomez told the committee the encounters had been consensual.

The report described a 2024 incident in which Gomez allegedly reached under a female staffer’s skirt and underwear at a Washington, D.C., bar. The staffer was employed by a House leadership office.

On a separate occasion, Gomez allegedly grabbed the staffer’s arm and body, pulled her toward him and tried to kiss her, despite her stating “no.” The staffer had to push him away to exit his office, the report said.

The committee said it found the former House staffer to be credible and determined that Gomez violated House Rules by making unwelcome sexual advances toward her. It added Gomez’s conduct with this staffer could constitute criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse in the District of Columbia.

Gomez said he had strong disagreements with the report, investigational process and conclusions. He said the report didn’t “include key portions of my testimony that are essential to a full and fair understanding of what occurred.”

According to the Ethics report, Gomez initially disclosed “one sole occasion” of “consensual kissing” with the staffer and asked that the matter be closed in a May letter. In later testimony, he admitted to having made “sexual contact” with her, which he said was consensual.

The committee opened its investigation in April 2026, after public reporting that Gomez had been seen kissing a different congressional aide at a 2023 party hosted by then-Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.). Swalwell later resigned amid allegations related to sexual misconduct, which he denied.

The committee found the relationship with that staffer didn’t involve misconduct. Gomez denied kissing her or anyone else at the 2023 party.

Gomez lost re-election to his Los Angeles-area seat to rival Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres, a Democratic socialist. Gonzales-Torres called on Gomez to resign and made the ethics investigation a central campaign issue. He had held the deep blue seat since 2017.

The Ethics Committee wrote that it decided to publish its findings to raise awareness of Gomez’s misconduct, though there likely isn’t enough time for the chamber to pursue any sanction, the report notes. In the past, some ethics reports haven’t been released after a member loses re-election.

“The Committee adopted this Report to hold Representative Gomez accountable and to serve as a warning to the entire House community that this conduct will not be tolerated,” the committee wrote. “The House should take whatever action it deems appropriate in light of the Committee’s findings.”

Write to Maya Davis at maya.davis@wsj.com