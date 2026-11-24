On a routine mushroom-hunting trip in western Nepal, residents stumbled upon an unexpected wildlife discovery: a king cobra nest at Ambe Community Forest in Gohari-18, Dang district, near Jhakri Sota. What looked like an ordinary pile of dry leaves and grass turned out to be the nest of one of the world's most extraordinary snakes, drawing global attention to the king cobra’s habits: the female built the nest, laid eggs, and stayed close to protect them. A king cobra coiled among branches and dense vegetation in its natural habitat. (Wikimedia Commons) more

According to a report published by The Rising Nepal, local community forest users stumbled upon the nest on July 15 while gathering mushrooms. When they realized there was a king cobra sleeping near the mound, they informed the rest of the team. The site was then protected by conservationists and forestry officials to keep humans away from the area.

A chance discovery brings conservationists to the forest The mushroom pickers discovered the nest in Ambe Community Forest, where local people also gather forest produce. After the nest was found, snake rescuer and conservationist Kuldeep Neupane helped the community forest group secure the site. Neupane had been involved in snake rescue and conservation in the area for around 4 years. The community protected the immediate nesting site, and no one was allowed to gather mushrooms, grass, or firewood nearby.

The Forest Division Office in Dang also enhanced patrol activities and worked with a community forest users’ committee to keep the area safe from disturbance. This was especially crucial for the female king cobra, which is likely to act defensively while building her nest. So, instead of relocating the animal or its eggs, the team simply kept people back from the site and let the nesting process take place naturally.

The unusual nesting behavior of the king cobra King cobras (Ophiophagus hannah) are famous for their size, venom, and bizarre diet of other snakes. But it is their reproductive behavior that sets them apart even among snakes. Unlike most snakes, which hide their eggs in quiet corners and abandon them, female king cobras select dry leaves, twigs, and other plant matter and build a nest or cocoon around the eggs.

She then guards the nest during much of the incubation period, protecting her young from potential predators and disturbance. This behavior is unique among known snake species. According to research published in the Herpetological Bulletin in 2022, female King cobras can lay between 14 and 53 eggs in a single clutch. The female generally remains near or on top of the nest until the hatchlings emerge. The incubation period can vary depending on environmental conditions.