The announcement came at a crucial moment for Wall Street, with major US indexes opening sharply higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.27% at the open, while the S&P 500 climbed 4.59% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.30%.

Minutes after Huang's return was announced on Monday, Nasdaq futures surged more than 6%, while Nvidia shares jumped about 30% in pre-market trading, Reuters reported.

Nvidia shares jumped as much as 37% during Monday's session, marking their best intraday gain since March 2000. The rally added more than $1 trillion to the chipmaker's market capitalisation. (Reuters/Bloomberg)

Global markets rallied sharply on Monday and Tuesday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, with investors welcoming his return to the chipmaker amid an ongoing controversy involving an alleged affair with a Chinese spy and concerns over AI chip transshipments to Beijing.

How much did Nvidia gain after Huang was reinstated as CEO?

How much did Nvidia gain after Huang was reinstated as CEO?

Why did global markets rally after Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO?

Why did global markets rally after Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO?

The S&P 500's rally helped it recover nearly half of last week's steep losses, which were reportedly among its worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

Nvidia shares opened more than 33% higher following Huang's reinstatement. The stock rose to $167.04, gaining $33.07 from its previous close of $125.53.

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Other AI-related stocks, including Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices, which had suffered significant losses on Friday, also rallied sharply on Monday, with gains emerging even before the market opened.

The overnight rebound marked the biggest stock market rally since April 2025, following Huang's return to Nvidia.

Nvidia shares surge, short sellers face $12.2 billion hit Nvidia shares jumped as much as 37% during Monday's session, marking their best intraday gain since March 2000. The rally added more than $1 trillion to the chipmaker's market capitalisation, Bloomberg reported.

However, Nvidia short sellers were staring at about $12.2 billion in paper losses on Monday, their biggest one-day hit since at least 2019, according to ORTEX.

The losses would wipe out more than $10.5 billion in paper gains made by short sellers last week. ORTEX said short sellers remained up about $14 billion since October 29.

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ORTEX is a UK-based global equity data and analytics platform.

Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of ORTEX, said short sellers were still well ahead since late October, meaning the rally had hurt their positions but had not completely reversed the trade.

"Some will be covering, but only just over 1% of the float short, this looks like a reaction to the news rather than a squeeze," he added.

Jensen Huang's return lifts global markets By 2pm local time in New York on Monday, the S&P 500 had climbed 4.6%, while the Nasdaq 100 was up 6.53%. The rally added about $3 trillion to the combined market value of stocks.

Other major stocks, including Apple, Amazon and Tesla, also traded higher on Monday.

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin rose nearly 6% towards $65,000 as investors' risk appetite returned after weeks of heavy selling. Last week, Bitcoin had slumped to a more than two-year low, falling to $55,254 over the weekend.

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The revival of optimism around AI stocks was also evident in Canada, where the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rebounded 2.78% on Monday. Mining stocks gained on stronger gold prices, while technology stocks received a significant boost.

Among technology stocks, Celestica advanced around 11%.

In the United Kingdom, midcap shares led a recovery from multi-month lows. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.3% higher, while the midcap FTSE 250 index gained 1.7%.

Asian stocks rally after Huang's comeback Asian markets extended the global rally on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei briefly surging 5% following Huang's return to Nvidia.

The Nikkei rose 3.97% by midday after climbing as much as 5.01% earlier in the session. The broader Topix index gained 2.5%, recovering from a nearly 4% decline on Friday.

Japan has emerged as a key market for the AI trade. Following Nvidia's rally, shares of Murata Manufacturing rose 14.89%, while Advantest climbed 13.98%.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi surged 7.19%, recovering from recent 10-month lows. The rebound was set to be its biggest since July 31.

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The rally was led by chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, whose shares rose 8% and 10.9%, respectively.

Huang's return to Nvidia also boosted stocks in Taiwan. The Taipei index jumped 9.1%, with technology companies such as TSMC and MediaTek surging as much as 10%.

Experts weigh in on the roaring markets The global rally reflected renewed investor optimism around AI stocks and a return of risk appetite. Market experts said Huang's reinstatement had helped restore confidence in the momentum of modern technology.

Jose Torres of Interactive Brokers said Huang's return was bolstering confidence that the momentum behind AI development would remain strong.

"The reinstatement of the prolific leader of Nvidia's AI buildout as CEO is bolstering confidence that the momentum of modern technology will remain robust, while sidelining fears of a slowdown," Torres said.

Huang's return also helped remove a significant source of uncertainty surrounding the AI trade, Bloomberg reported.

Glen Smit of GDS Wealth Management said the development suggested that Nvidia could move past the controversy.

"It appears the worst is over and the company can move on from this," he said.

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Smit added that market corrections could sometimes end as quickly as they began, and said he believed the bottom in stocks was likely in.

Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments, said the surprise announcement had made it difficult to predict the market's next move.

"The S&P 500 is headed for technical levels that may force additional forced buying for hedge funds or institutions, but these things can go up as quickly as they go down," Ladner said.

Dennis Dick, head of market structure and a proprietary trader at Triple D Trading in Toronto, said the announcement had taken Wall Street by surprise.

"I was flabbergasted. I said, 'What? Is this real?!' This took me and all of Wall Street by surprise," Bloomberg quoted Dick as saying.

However, Dick said the sudden surge in share purchases appeared to be driven by panic buying.

"The Godfather of AI is back? No one saw this coming. But there is still an investigation and concerns about Nvidia's accounting practices. It feels like people are panic buying," he said.

On the impact of Nvidia's rally on Asian markets, Neil Newman, managing director and head of strategy at Astris Advisory Japan, said the announcement had triggered a strong regional reaction.

"We are seeing a reaction to the rally in US tech stocks overnight on the announcement that Jensen Huang is returning to Nvidia as CEO. It is obviously a big surprise, and a knock-on effect will be felt through Asia," Newman said.