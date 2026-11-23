Huang, 63, had stepped down on November 12 after disclosures about his personal conduct, including reports of extramarital relationships and an alleged connection to a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Beijing. The allegations had triggered scrutiny of Nvidia's leadership, corporate governance and potential national security implications.

The decision followed a series of discussions between Huang and the board, which said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. Nvidia also said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Jensen Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of artificial-intelligence processors (REUTERS)

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang is back as president and chief executive officer of the chipmaker, just 11 days after his sudden resignation plunged the company into a leadership crisis. The board unanimously reinstated Huang on Monday reversing its earlier decision to rule out his return.

Why did Jensen Huang resign from Nvidia, and why was he reinstated 11 days later?

Why did Jensen Huang resign from Nvidia, and why was he reinstated 11 days later?

Here's what unfolded in the 11 days between Huang's exit and his return.

November 12: Jensen Huang resigns, Colette Kress takes charge Nvidia announced on November 12 that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. The company said his departure followed the disclosure of personal behaviour inconsistent with its code of conduct, standards and workplace culture.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO, while Harvey C Jones, a longtime board member and former Synopsys chief executive, became the company's first-ever board chair.

The resignation followed days of reports about Huang's personal relationships, including an alleged affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities reportedly suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. Huang was also reported to have had relationships with Nvidia employees.

The controversy widened as reports raised questions about whether the relationship had intersected with the movement of Nvidia chips to China. The allegations were not established as proven wrongdoing by Huang.

November 13-16: Calls grow for Huang's return Huang's departure prompted concern across Silicon Valley and the broader artificial intelligence industry, given his central role in building Nvidia into the world's leading supplier of AI processors.

Several influential technology leaders and investors began urging the board to reconsider. A campaign for Huang's reinstatement gained support from figures including Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, while other industry leaders argued that removing Huang could undermine Nvidia's position in the global AI race.

US President Donald Trump also expressed support for the possibility of Huang returning. Trump said he would not mind seeing the former CEO get his job back and suggested Huang had learned a lesson.

The administration, however, was divided over the issue. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for Nvidia to appoint an outside CEO and undertake a broader leadership shake-up, citing concerns about compliance and governance.

November 17: Huang offers to return, but board says no Huang made his first public comments since stepping down on November 17, saying he had received an outpouring of calls from employees, investors, business partners and customers asking him to return.

He said he would be honoured to resume leadership if the board concluded that his return was in the best interests of Nvidia, its shareholders, employees and the United States.

The board initially rejected that possibility. Chairman Harvey Jones said directors had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did not intend to reinstate him as CEO. Nvidia said it had hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to identify a permanent successor and would not rush the process.

The company also established a National Security and Export Control Committee, made up of independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

November 17-19: Nvidia reports strong results, Kress reassures staff The leadership turmoil coincided with Nvidia's third-quarter fiscal 2027 results, announced on November 17.

The company reported revenue of about $116 billion, more than double the year-earlier figure, and forecast revenue of approximately $130 billion for the current quarter. It also raised its next fiscal year's revenue growth outlook and announced an additional $150 billion in stock buybacks.

The results offered a reminder of Nvidia's strong business momentum despite the controversy surrounding its leadership.

Kress sought to reassure employees during a town hall on November 18, telling them, "We've got this." She highlighted the company's performance and said its strategy and operations would continue without interruption.

Nvidia's board continued to insist that Huang would not return, even as support for the former CEO grew.

November 23: Board reverses course and reinstates Huang On Monday, November 23, Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously reinstated Huang as president, CEO and a board director, effective immediately.

The board said it had held a series of discussions and meetings with Huang and was satisfied with his candour and leadership ability. It also said input from senior US government officials had helped it conclude that his return posed no national security risk.

Jones said the board believed Huang was the right person to lead Nvidia and that his reinstatement was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Huang thanked the board for its confidence and said he was returning with humility and renewed commitment. He also expressed gratitude to Kress and the executive team for leading the company during his absence.

Kress will return to her role as chief financial officer, while Jones will remain board chair.

Investigation to continue despite reinstatement Huang's return does not bring the investigations to an end. Nvidia said an independent committee's investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue to its conclusion. Huang has committed to cooperating with the inquiry.

The company will also continue to cooperate with government investigations and inquiries, and is beginning a search for a chief compliance officer to oversee compliance across Nvidia.

The board has separately established a National Security and Export Control Committee to strengthen oversight of trade compliance and national security risks.