The Indonesian navy has intercepted a Bangladesh-bound cargo ship carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate in the water near Belawan, Indonesia. The chemical, known for its oxidising properties, is commonly used in various industrial applications and in the production of certain explosive materials. The Comoros-registered vessel - MV Star Line, was stopped by naval authorities on November 7. (AFP/representational image) more

The Comoros-registered vessel - MV Star Line, was stopped by naval authorities on November 7 while sailing from China towards Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported citing Indonesian media outlet Waspada.id.

The incident was brought to light on November 20 when Indonesian navy regional command-1 (Koarmada I) commander rear admiral Denny Septiana addressed a presser in Belawan.

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As per Dhaka Tribune, Septiana explained that the vessel had entered the waters off Belawan to replenish its fuel supplies. During routine patrol operations, however, crew members aboard the Indonesian navy ship KRI Sigalu-857 observed suspicious activity involving the cargo vessel.

Ship deviated from its authorised shipping route Their attention was drawn to the ship after they noticed that it appeared to be deviating from its authorised shipping route. The patrol vessel subsequently made contact with MV Star Line to investigate the circumstances surrounding its movements.

Further examination raised concerns over irregularities in the ship’s paperwork and declared cargo. Following consultation with the Koarmada I headquarters, the commanding officer of KRI Sigalu authorised a detailed inspection of the vessel.

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