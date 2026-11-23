"I spoke to him last night because I knew what was going on, and I said you got to promise me one thing: You got it, you got the brain. You got everything going. You're going to work hard, and if you work hard, there's nobody can beat you," Trump told CNBC.

Speaking to CNBC in a phone interview, Trump said he encouraged Huang to work harder and assured him that the United States wanted him leading one of its most strategically important technology companies. The US President also disclosed that he had consulted several people, including Vice President JD Vance , before the decision was finalised.

The US President called the decision taken by Nvidia's board of directors to bring back Huang as “correct and proper.” (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has revealed that he spoke directly with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Sunday night, shortly before the company's board reinstated the technology executive, throwing fresh light on the administration's involvement in the closely watched leadership decision.

Why are lawmakers questioning Jensen Huang’s reinstatement at Nvidia?

Why are lawmakers questioning Jensen Huang’s reinstatement at Nvidia?

What role did Donald Trump play in Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia?

What role did Donald Trump play in Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia?

Why did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO?

Why did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO?

Trump disclosed Huang responded enthusiastically to his encouragement.

"He said, 'I'm going to work harder than I've ever worked.' He's so excited. He's a good guy. He's a good person. He went through hell," the POTUS added.

Asked whether he considered Huang "too big to fail", Trump rejected the suggestion, instead describing the Nvidia chief as a brilliant executive whose leadership was important to American interests.

"No, I think he's a brilliant guy, and we want him on our side," Trump said.

The President also confirmed that he had consulted several people, including the vice president, before Nvidia's board made its decision.

"This was a big decision, but the board decided to do what we wanted to do," Trump said.

Also Read: Trump's accounts traded up to $97.5 million in Nvidia shares since his White House return

Trump reveals administration's role in Huang's reinstatement Trump's remarks offer a clearer picture of the administration's involvement in Huang's return, which has become a politically sensitive issue amid growing concerns over US national security and semiconductor exports to China.

Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Huang as president, CEO and board director after discussions with him and input from senior US government officials. The board said it had concluded that his return was in the best interests of the company and did not pose a national security risk.

Bipartisan lawmakers demand answers over Nvidia decision Huang's reinstatement has drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats, with lawmakers questioning the national security assessment and demanding greater transparency about the administration's role.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn questioned the board's conclusion, asking: "No national security risk? Based on what?"

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called the decision "reckless" and demanded that the administration explain what information and assurances were provided to Nvidia's board.

Nebraska Republican Representative Don Bacon also criticised the decision, arguing that the board should have moved on without Huang.

Meanwhile, Illinois Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi called the reinstatement “outrageous” and demanded that Huang testify at a public congressional hearing.

The controversy comes amid continuing scrutiny of Nvidia's business dealings involving China and Washington's restrictions on advanced AI chips. Lawmakers are seeking answers about export-control compliance and whether sensitive American technology could reach Chinese entities.