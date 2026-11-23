On November 22, the death anniversary of US President John F Kennedy, for visitors to this Texas Theatre in Dallas, it is a trip to the historic cinema as much as it is about revisiting a moment in American history. Located in the city’s bohemian Oak Cliff neighbourhood, the theatre became part of the assassination’s history after police arrested Lee Harvey Oswald, Kennedy’s assassin, there. A moviegoer sits in the seat associated with Lee Harvey Oswald's arrest before a screening of "War Is Hell" at The Texas Theatre in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 2026. (AFP) more Oswald had entered the cinema to hide shortly after the presidential motorcade came under fire a few kilometres away.

This year, the theatre is once again taking visitors back to November 22, 1963, with its special event, ‘JFK Day’. The experience is designed as a time capsule that recreates parts of the fateful day. While some hope to occupy the particular seat where Oswald was arrested, others come to experience the setting where the search for Kennedy’s assassin came to an end.

View of the row of seats associated with Lee Harvey Oswald's arrest (AFP)

“That day... we do sort of lean into what happened here and commemorate it,” Barak Epstein, who runs the Texas Theatre, told news agency AFP. The seat Oswald left behind The theatre’s management says that, based on photographs from the day, both the second and fifth seats in row S have been identified as possible seats occupied by Oswald. However, seat number five has emerged as the one most commonly associated with the arrest among history enthusiasts. “It’s symbolic,” said Richard Pruett, who was waiting outside with his son before the doors opened. “It’s a strange feeling because it makes it seem so much more real,” AFP quoted Pruett as saying. “You no longer have to rely on your imagination so much.”

Audience members watch a screening at The Texas Theatre in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 2026, (AFP)

For Duncan McQueen, visiting the Texas Theatre is part of a pilgrimage to locations associated with Kennedy’s assassination. However, there is one experience he has repeatedly missed out on: sitting in the seat occupied by Oswald when police arrested him. “Every time I’m here too late, there’s always somebody sitting there,” he told AFP. The theatre, which first opened in 1931, has undergone several changes over the decades. Yet, its association with the assassination has made it an important stop for people retracing the events of November 22, 1963.

A person poses on a white X painted on the roadway marking the spot where President John F. Kennedy was shot at Dealey Plaza in Dallas (AFP)

It is located a few kilometres from Elm Street, where Kennedy was shot. According to the AFP report, two white X marks on the road indicate the spots where the shooting unfolded, and dozens of people gathered there on Sunday to pay tribute on the 63rd anniversary of his death. Time capsule from 1963 As part of its anniversary programme, the Texas Theatre is screening the only surviving fragment of ‘War Is Hell’, alongside ‘Cry of Battle’ — the two films that were being shown when Oswald entered the cinema.

The marquee of The Texas Theatre displays "War Is Hell" in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 2026, marking the 63rd anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination. (AFP)

The double feature begins at 1:20 pm (12.50 am IST), just a few minutes before Oswald entered the theatre to hide. The films have been preserved as part of the theatre’s effort to keep alive a piece of American cinema and assassination history that might otherwise have faded from public memory. Before the screening, visitors watch a video featuring Johnny Brewer, the man who alerted police to Oswald’s presence in 1963. In the recording, Brewer warns the audience about the risks of entering the theatre without paying, the AFP report added. To make the experience closer to the history, tickets are also sold for 90 cents, the same price charged in 1963, and visitors can only purchase them from the original box office at the front of the building, just like 63 years ago.