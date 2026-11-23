Virginia and Oregon have become the first US states to sue Elon Musk's SpaceX over its Grok AI image generator. The lawsuits accuse the company of failing to prevent users from creating and sharing harmful, sexually explicit deepfake images. SpaceX faces lawsuits over Grok AI-generated deepfake images and child safety concerns. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo) (REUTERS) more

The lawsuits focus on AI-generated images of children and other people without their consent. Versions of Grok and SpaceX's social media platform X have allowed users to create and share explicit images using real photographs and videos of people, according to research by the Internet Watch Foundation, the Center for Countering Digital Hate and other organisations.

Grok AI deepfake images The two states have filed separate complaints against SpaceX. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones argued that the company failed to introduce proper safety measures to stop users from creating and sharing harmful AI-generated images, particularly alleged child sexual abuse material.

The complaints also accuse SpaceX of misleading users about the safety of its products. The state officials said the company presented Grok and X as generally safe platforms despite concerns about harmful AI-generated content.

SpaceX consumer protection laws Virginia and Oregon believe the company's actions may violate consumer protection laws. Virginia has cited its Consumer Protection Act, while Oregon has cited its Unlawful Trade Practices Act.

The issue has raised additional concerns because children can also access X. The social media platform allows users aged 13 and above to access its content, according to the complaints.

Both attorneys general said the damage caused by sexualised deepfake images goes beyond the people directly shown in them. They argued that such content can also affect people who come across these images without wanting to see them.

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Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones highlighted the emotional impact of such content. In his complaint, Jones wrote that these images can cause fear, distress and anxiety among people who are unwillingly exposed to them.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield raised concerns about consent and privacy. Rayfield said such activities weaken important social standards around consent and privacy while making sexual abuse and exploitation appear less serious.

SpaceX has not immediately responded to requests for comment on the new lawsuits. However, the company had earlier defended its safety measures during a public hearing in New York.

At a New York City Council hearing in October, SpaceX's AI policy leader Gabriela Castillo Madrid defended the company's safeguards. She said SpaceX had appropriate safety measures and strict controls in place for its AI products.

Grok AI safety investigations The latest lawsuits add to several existing legal challenges involving Grok and X. SpaceX is already facing multiple private lawsuits in the US, along with government investigations into the company's AI products in different countries.

Authorities in several countries are investigating concerns linked to Grok and X. These include the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland and France. California authorities are also conducting a probe.

Private lawsuits against SpaceX over Grok-generated explicit images are still in their early stages. The Center for Internet Technology Addiction is tracking several of these cases in the US.

SpaceX has previously used a federal law to defend itself against claims involving harmful user-generated images. When Baltimore sued xAI, which is now owned and operated by SpaceX, the company argued that Section 230 protected it from liability for unwanted images shared by users.

Section 230 is a US federal law that provides broad legal protection to online platforms. It generally protects companies from being held responsible for content posted by their users.

SpaceX has also taken legal action against a Grok user over allegedly harmful AI-generated images. The company filed a lawsuit in a federal court in the Northern District of Texas, accusing the user of breaching his contract after allegedly using Grok to create and distribute explicit deepfake images, including images depicting minors.

Lawyers representing Musk's company argued that Grok should be treated as a neutral tool controlled by its users. They said the AI image generator produces content based on the prompts and instructions provided by users.

SpaceX legal action and penalties The new lawsuits could increase the legal and financial pressure on SpaceX. Both Virginia and Oregon are seeking court orders to stop the alleged harmful practices, civil penalties, repayment of money gained through unlawful conduct and legal costs.

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Virginia is also seeking compensation for affected consumers. Its complaint asks SpaceX to provide restitution to consumers in addition to the other legal penalties.

The two states submitted their complaints to separate courts. Oregon filed its complaint with the Multnomah County Circuit Court on Sunday evening, while Virginia submitted its complaint to the City of Richmond Circuit Court on Monday morning.

The lawsuits were awaiting acceptance by the courts as of early Monday. This means the cases were still pending formal court acceptance at that time.

The lawsuits come as US state attorneys general have increased pressure on social media companies over alleged harm to children. State officials have recently pushed companies to change their products and pay for alleged damage caused by their platforms.

Meta recently reached a major settlement involving allegations about child safety and mental health. In August, Meta settled a major federal case centred on claims that it misrepresented the mental health problems caused by its social media apps, Facebook and Instagram.

Meta agreed to pay states around $17 billion over 10 years as part of the settlement. The company also agreed to make changes to its apps that experts believe could help improve online safety for children. Meta did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.