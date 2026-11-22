Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.
AI data centres drive US construction jobs as skilled trades offer new career paths beyond college
AI data centres are driving demand for US construction workers, creating skilled trade jobs and new career opportunities through paid apprenticeship programmes.
AI data centres and other major construction projects are creating more demand for skilled workers in the US. Jobs such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical work and construction are becoming important as companies build large data centres, power plants and other infrastructure projects.
The apprenticeship programme does not charge tuition fees. It combines paid training at construction sites with classroom lessons, allowing students to earn money while learning the job.
Several skilled trades are facing higher demand because of large construction projects. These include operating engineers, boilermakers, steamfitters, carpenters, plumbers and electricians, said Jeff Nobers, executive director of the Builders Guild of Western Pennsylvania.
Large AI data centres and natural gas plants require workers from several different trades. These projects can cost billions of dollars and need people with different construction and technical skills to build and maintain their facilities, Nobers said.
Skilled trade jobs expected to grow
More than 18 million Americans are already employed in skilled trade jobs. Another 1.7 million skilled trade job openings are expected every year over the next decade, according to a report by Jobs for the Future.
Retirements are also creating opportunities for younger workers. As older workers leave skilled trades, more positions are becoming available for people entering the industry. Most apprenticeship programmes take between three and five years to complete. They combine classroom education with practical training at construction sites, Nobers said.
Trade jobs offer another path as college costs rise
However, skilled trade jobs can also offer competitive salaries. The annual median wage for carpenters is $60,580, while boilermakers earn a median annual wage of $76,410, according to the BLS.
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The cost of college is another reason some people are looking at trade careers. The average student borrows more than $35,000 to complete a bachelor's degree, according to an analysis by the Education Data Initiative.
Young adults and career changers are entering the trades
Some people enter these fields after realising that their earlier career choices are not working out or offer limited opportunities for growth, Nobers said. The fear of artificial intelligence replacing jobs is also making skilled trades an interesting career option. While AI is expected to play a role in construction, the industry will still need people to carry out physical work at building sites.
The rising demand for AI data centres, power infrastructure and other large construction projects is creating new career opportunities for American workers. With millions of skilled trade job openings expected over the next decade, apprenticeships could offer young people and career changers another route into the workforce without following the traditional four-year college path.