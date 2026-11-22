AI data centres and other major construction projects are creating more demand for skilled workers in the US. Jobs such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical work and construction are becoming important as companies build large data centres, power plants and other infrastructure projects. AI data centre construction projects drive demand for skilled workers across the US. (Pexel) more

The apprenticeship programme does not charge tuition fees. It combines paid training at construction sites with classroom lessons, allowing students to earn money while learning the job.

Several skilled trades are facing higher demand because of large construction projects. These include operating engineers, boilermakers, steamfitters, carpenters, plumbers and electricians, said Jeff Nobers, executive director of the Builders Guild of Western Pennsylvania.

Large AI data centres and natural gas plants require workers from several different trades. These projects can cost billions of dollars and need people with different construction and technical skills to build and maintain their facilities, Nobers said.

Skilled trade jobs expected to grow More than 18 million Americans are already employed in skilled trade jobs. Another 1.7 million skilled trade job openings are expected every year over the next decade, according to a report by Jobs for the Future.

Retirements are also creating opportunities for younger workers. As older workers leave skilled trades, more positions are becoming available for people entering the industry. Most apprenticeship programmes take between three and five years to complete. They combine classroom education with practical training at construction sites, Nobers said.

Trade jobs offer another path as college costs rise However, skilled trade jobs can also offer competitive salaries. The annual median wage for carpenters is $60,580, while boilermakers earn a median annual wage of $76,410, according to the BLS.

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The cost of college is another reason some people are looking at trade careers. The average student borrows more than $35,000 to complete a bachelor's degree, according to an analysis by the Education Data Initiative.

Young adults and career changers are entering the trades Some people enter these fields after realising that their earlier career choices are not working out or offer limited opportunities for growth, Nobers said. The fear of artificial intelligence replacing jobs is also making skilled trades an interesting career option. While AI is expected to play a role in construction, the industry will still need people to carry out physical work at building sites.

The rising demand for AI data centres, power infrastructure and other large construction projects is creating new career opportunities for American workers. With millions of skilled trade job openings expected over the next decade, apprenticeships could offer young people and career changers another route into the workforce without following the traditional four-year college path.