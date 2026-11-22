Gas prices in the US have gone down before Thanksgiving. That is news for millions of Americans who are getting ready to hit the road for the holiday. Forbes says the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.66 on November 21. US gasoline prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving as oil refineries focus more on diesel production. (Pexel) more

This drop comes after gas stayed pricey for months. The lower prices should help people who are planning road trips and holiday travel over Thanksgiving.

Still, gas costs a lot more than it did this time last year. So drivers are not completely free from the squeeze of fuel costs.

Diesel in the US is still pricier than gas Diesel costs way more than gas, even though it has come down lately too. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says diesel averaged $5.94 a gallon in the week of November 16. Regular gas averaged $3.81 a gallon.

US fuel prices show a big diesel-gas gap This means diesel was more than $2 per gallon costlier than regular gasoline during that week. The large difference between the two fuel prices has created an unusual situation in the US fuel market.

The gap between gasoline and diesel prices is linked to several factors, including changes in fuel requirements, global demand, refinery costs and limited supplies of distillate fuels, according to Forbes.

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US oil refineries shift focus to diesel production US oil refineries are now focusing more on producing diesel because it offers better profit margins.

While consumers are benefiting from lower gasoline prices, refiners are taking advantage of stronger earnings from diesel production. Refineries have also been operating at exceptionally high levels to benefit from these strong diesel profit margins, according to Forbes.

At the same time, refiners have been changing how they use crude oil to make different fuels. They are shifting some of their production away from gasoline and towards diesel and jet fuel. This creates an unusual situation in the US fuel market. Even as refineries reduce the share of crude oil used to produce gasoline, gasoline prices have continued to fall sharply.

Crude oil prices and seasonal demand affect gasoline costs The decline in gasoline prices is linked to the combined impact of refinery economics, crude oil prices and seasonal demand. These factors influence how much fuel is produced, how much it costs and how much consumers are willing to buy.

The situation shows that gasoline and diesel prices do not always move in the same direction or at the same speed. Different fuel demand, refinery decisions and supply conditions can create a large gap between their prices.

For Americans travelling during Thanksgiving, cheaper gasoline is welcome news. However, diesel users continue to face much higher fuel costs, while refiners are adjusting production to make more of the fuels that currently offer better profits.