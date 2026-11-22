Gold, silver and Bitcoin prices fell sharply this week as investors sold these assets amid growing fears of higher US interest rates and a wider technology stock market sell-off. Even assets that are usually seen as safe investments came under pressure as investors looked to hold more cash. Gold, silver and Bitcoin prices plunge as investors move to cash amid Fed rate hike fears and tech stock sell-off. (Pexel) more

Gold prices recorded a steep weekly decline. Spot gold fell 8.71% this week to close at $3,543.60. The metal is now down around 37% from its record high of $5,589.38, reached on January 28, according to TradingView data.

Gold and silver prices crash as Bitcoin hits lowest level since 2024 Silver suffered an even bigger fall than gold. Its price is now around 65% below its January record high, according to TradingView data. The sharp decline shows that investors are also selling precious metals instead of using them as protection against market uncertainty.

Bitcoin also faced heavy selling despite being called 'digital gold'. The cryptocurrency fell to around $55,100 on Saturday, its lowest level since September 2024.

Market commentators are warning about further losses in Bitcoin. Arthur Hayes predicted that Bitcoin could fall to $50,000 if the Nasdaq continues to decline. His warning came after Bitcoin broke below an important price level.

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Goldman Sachs warns of $80 billion stock selling Goldman Sachs has warned that stock market selling could continue. The investment bank estimates that funds could sell up to $80.6 billion worth of stocks this week if the market continues to fall, according to Bloomberg.

Even a recovery in the stock market may not stop selling. Goldman Sachs estimates that funds could still sell around $28.6 billion worth of stocks even if markets bounce back.

Goldman's Panic Index reached 9 out of 10 on Friday. This points to extremely high levels of market stress. The bank's trading desk expects computer-driven investment funds to continue selling shares next week, even if stock prices recover.

Computer-driven funds have already sold large amounts of stocks. Goldman Sachs estimates that these funds sold around $57 billion worth of shares over the past month. They also hold a net short position of $19 billion in US stocks, meaning their overall bets are positioned for further market declines.

Fed rate hike fears push investors towards cash Analysts say investors are choosing cash over traditional safe-haven assets. Analysts at cryptocurrency exchange Bitunix said the simultaneous fall in gold, silver and Bitcoin points to a shortage of available cash and tighter funding conditions. They said this does not necessarily mean that these assets have become weaker investments.

Expectations of higher US interest rates are adding to the pressure. Sticky inflation in the US has increased bets that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates. This has pushed up the US dollar and Treasury yields, according to Bitunix analysts.

The technology stock sell-off has also affected other investments. Heavy selling in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has added to market pressure. Investors' need to arrange cash before the end of the year has also contributed to the decline, Bitunix analysts said.

Investors are focusing more on having cash available than protecting their money through safe-haven assets. Bitunix analysts said markets are giving greater importance to immediate cash needs and reducing risky borrowed positions rather than simply buying assets considered safe during uncertain times.

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Bitcoin price faces further losses as traders bet on a fall Bitcoin could face further losses if it breaks below important price levels. Bitunix analysts said a fall below $61,250 could push the cryptocurrency towards $60,600 and then $60,000.

A recovery in Bitcoin could lead to traders being forced to close their bearish bets. Bitunix analysts said a rise above the 62,265-62,720 range, along with improving Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), would be worth watching. CVD tracks the difference between buying and selling pressure. Such a recovery could trigger a short squeeze, when traders betting on falling prices are forced to buy Bitcoin to close their positions, according to Stocktwits.

Traders are increasingly expecting a Federal Reserve rate hike in December. The CME Group's FedWatch tool showed an 88.6% probability of a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's December 8-9 meeting. Expectations of higher interest rates have added to concerns across financial markets.

Economist Peter Schiff compared the recent fall in gold prices to the 2008 financial crisis. He said gold reached its bottom several months before stocks did during that period. Schiff warned on X on Wednesday that if the Federal Reserve continues fighting inflation, stocks, bonds, real estate and cryptocurrencies could fall much more than gold.

Heavy bearish bets on Bitcoin could increase the pressure on its price. In a Friday note, Bitunix highlighted large amounts of leveraged bearish positioning on Hyperliquid (HYPE), a cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform.

A large group of leveraged Bitcoin bets was placed around $55,900. As of Sunday, this was the biggest concentration of leveraged positions aimed at making profits from a Bitcoin price decline. Bitcoin was trading at around $59,726 at the time, making the $55,900 level roughly 6% lower.

A fall towards $55,900 could force these traders out of their positions. If Bitcoin reaches that level, traders holding leveraged positions could face forced liquidations. This could add further selling pressure and deepen the cryptocurrency's decline.

Other groups of bearish Bitcoin bets were also found at higher price levels. Smaller concentrations of positions were seen around $61,700 and $62,700, according to Bitunix. Bitcoin showed some signs of recovery after its recent decline. Its price was up more than 3% over the previous 24 hours at the time of writing.

Retail investor sentiment towards Bitcoin also improved. On Stocktwits, Bitcoin was the most popular trending cryptocurrency ticker at the time of writing. Retail sentiment moved to the 'neutral' zone from 'bearish', while discussions about the cryptocurrency remained high over the previous 24 hours.

Despite the short-term recovery, uncertainty remains across financial markets. Expectations of higher interest rates, continued selling in technology stocks, demand for cash and leveraged trading positions are creating pressure on gold, silver and Bitcoin.