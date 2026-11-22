Millions of Social Security beneficiaries will get a 3.6% increase in their monthly benefits starting January 2027 because of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The increase is meant to help retirees keep up with rising prices and inflation. The average retiree is expected to receive about $75 more per month. Social Security changes in 2027 include higher benefits, Medicare premiums, taxes and payroll deductions for workers. (AFP) more

Around 72 million Social Security beneficiaries are expected to see their payments increase, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). However, the increase may not fully reach beneficiaries because higher Medicare premiums could eat into the extra money. Some retirees may also face higher taxes on their benefits as their income rises.

Workers will pay Social Security taxes on more income The maximum income subject to Social Security payroll taxes will increase to $192,300 in 2027, up from $184,500 in 2026. This means workers earning more than the previous limit will have to pay Social Security taxes on a larger portion of their income.

Employees and employers each pay 6.2% in Social Security taxes, making the total 12.4%. Self-employed workers pay the full 12.4% themselves. Workers earning $192,300 or more will pay up to $11,922.60 in Social Security taxes in 2027, while self-employed workers will pay $23,845.20, according to the SSA.

Medicare payroll taxes are separate and stand at 1.45% each for employees and employers. These taxes do not have an income cap. Tim Steffen, director of advanced planning at financial services firm Baird, said workers earning above the new taxable income limit will face a tax increase because more of their earnings will be subject to Social Security taxes.

The 2027 COLA is the biggest increase since 2023 Social Security retirement benefits will rise by 3.6% in 2027, marking the biggest annual increase since 2023. The adjustment is higher than the average annual COLA of 2.6% recorded between 2000 and 2026, according to the Senior Citizens League.

The maximum monthly benefit for a worker retiring at full retirement age will rise to $4,188 in 2027, up from $4,152 in 2026, according to the SSA.

Also read: Social Security taxes in 2026: 8 states taxing benefits, federal tax limits and retirees' costs

Medicare Part B premiums will rise, reducing the COLA benefit Medicare premiums are one of the costs that can reduce the extra money retirees receive from their Social Security COLA. Medicare Part B covers medically necessary services, doctor visits and preventive care. The standard monthly Part B premium will increase to $209.40 in 2027, up from $202.90 in 2026, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Mary Johnson, an independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst, said it is unusual for a Part B premium increase to be lower than the COLA increase. She said the last time this happened was in 2023.

Medicare Part D prescription drug premiums could rise sharply Medicare Part D covers prescription medicines and beneficiaries could face higher premiums in 2027. If people continue with the same plan, the average monthly Part D premium could reach $51 in 2027, up from $34 in 2026, according to projections from KFF.

This would represent an increase of about 50%. However, the estimate is higher than CMS projections, which expect the average premium for standalone Part D plans to increase to $36 in 2027 from $35 in 2026. The actual amount beneficiaries pay will depend on their chosen prescription drug plan.

Higher-income Medicare beneficiaries will pay more Standard Medicare Part B and income-based Part D premiums apply to people with modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $112,000 or less for individuals and $224,000 or less for married couples.

Beneficiaries earning above these limits may have to pay higher premiums. These additional charges are known as income-related monthly adjustment amounts (IRMAA). Around 9% of Medicare Part B and Part D beneficiaries are affected by these income-based higher premiums, according to CMS.

More retirees could owe taxes on their Social Security benefits Higher Social Security payments could push some beneficiaries into owing federal income taxes on a portion of their benefits. The income limits used to determine whether Social Security benefits are taxable have not been adjusted over the years.

The calculation is based on combined income, which includes adjusted gross income, tax-exempt interest and half of a person's Social Security benefits. Depending on their income, individuals could have up to 50% or 85% of their benefits counted as taxable income.

Individuals with a combined income below $25,000 and married couples earning below $32,000 will not pay any taxes on their Social Security benefits.

Individuals earning between $25,000 and $34,000, and married couples earning between $32,000 and $44,000, may have up to 50% of their Social Security benefits taxed.

Individuals earning above $34,000 and married couples earning above $44,000 may have up to 85% of their Social Security benefits taxed.

A new senior tax deduction could help people aged 65 and above A temporary tax deduction of up to $6,000 for individuals aged 65 and older could help eligible seniors reduce their taxable income. The deduction was introduced under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 and is available through 2028.

It may indirectly reduce the taxes retirees owe on Social Security benefits by lowering their taxable income. The deduction begins phasing out for individuals with modified adjusted gross income above $75,000 and married couples above $150,000.

Workers claiming Social Security early could lose part of their benefits if they earn too much People who claim Social Security retirement benefits before reaching full retirement age and continue working may have some benefits withheld if their earnings exceed the annual limit.

In 2027, beneficiaries below full retirement age can earn up to $25,560 per year, compared with $24,480 in 2026, without having their benefits reduced. If they earn more than the limit, Social Security will withhold $1 in benefits for every $2 earned above it.

A higher earnings limit applies in the year someone reaches full retirement age People reaching full retirement age in 2027 will have a higher earnings limit of $67,920, up from $65,160 in 2026. If they earn more than this amount before reaching full retirement age, Social Security will withhold $1 in benefits for every $3 earned above the limit.

Benefits withheld under the earnings test are not permanently lost. Once beneficiaries reach full retirement age, Social Security adjusts their benefits to credit the months in which payments were withheld, spreading the adjustment over their remaining lifetime.