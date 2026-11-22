A dramatic video showing the capture of Mexican drug lord Fausto “Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores has emerged after a deadly military operation in Sinaloa that killed 11 people during Firday's operation. There are also four Mexican soldiers Among the 11 killed people, authorities said. Members of the army check a burned truck blocking the Mexican Federal Highway 15 following the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro", in Guasave, Sinaloa state, REUTERS/Jose Betanzos (REUTERS) more The raid targeted one of Mexico’s and the FBI's top 10 most wanted criminal figures. Mexican authorities carried out the operation using a joint force involving the Mexican Army, National Guard special forces, Mexican Air Force and US intelligence support, including agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to officials.

Deep Dive How was El Chapo Isidro tracked and captured in Guasave? What role did the US play in the operation to capture El Chapo Isidro? How many people were killed or arrested in the raid on El Chapo Isidro?

Also read: Luchiano Lewis released on supervision years after Tessa Majors murder conviction The perp-walk footage Authorities said troops first established security perimeters around the area before moving inside to capture Meza Flores. Mexican authorities released footage showing Meza Flores being escorted out of a damaged compound in Guasave, Sinaloa, with his hands behind his back in handcuffs. Armed special forces soldiers surrounded the alleged cartel leader as they moved him through the site following Friday’s operation. The footage showed one soldier holding the back of Meza-Flores’ neck while forcing his head down as he was led away from the compound. Additional videos also showed the suspected cartel leader and alleged associates being taken across an airport tarmac to board a military aircraft.