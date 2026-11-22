Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.
Paolo Bulgari: The gemstone visionary who transformed a Roman family jeweller into a global luxury powerhouse
Paolo Bulgari spent more than six decades shaping the identity of Bvlgari, expanding the family business into a global luxury brand.
Paolo Bulgari, the longtime chairman of Italian luxury house Bvlgari, helped transform a family-run Roman jewellery business into one of the world’s most recognised luxury brands. Bulgari spent more than six decades guiding the company through international expansion, diversification and its landmark acquisition by French luxury giant LVMH.
His family announced on Saturday that he had died in Rome at the age of 89.
Bvlgari described Paolo as its “true creative soul,” saying his vision would continue to inspire future generations. LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault also paid tribute, calling him “a key architect of the brand’s success” who preserved its deeply Roman identity while turning it into a global luxury name.
Paolo’s career mirrored the evolution of Bvlgari itself, from a prestigious Italian jeweller to an international luxury empire with businesses spanning watches, fragrances, leather goods, accessories and luxury hotels.
Also read: Paolo Bulgari, Italian jeweller who turned family business into global luxury brand, dies at 89
How a family workshop became The Bvlgari
Born in Rome in 1937, Paolo Bulgari was the grandson of Sotirio Bulgari, the Greek silversmith who founded the jewellery house in Rome in 1884.
Sotirio migrated to Rome from Epirus in present-day Greece. Originally named Sotirios Voulgaris, the founder later Italianised the family name to Bulgari.
Paolo joined the family business in 1960 while studying law. He later instead chose to specialise in precious stones under the guidance of his father, Giorgio Bulgari. Over time, he became widely recognised as the leading gemstone experts who helped define the house’s unmistakable aesthetic.
Unlike many traditional European jewellery houses, Bvlgari embraced colourful gemstones, bold yellow gold, oversized proportions and cabochon-cut stones inspired by ancient Greek and Roman art. That design language distinguished the brand from more delicate Parisian styles and attracted celebrities, royalty and collectors around the world.
Paolo became chairman in 1984 and worked closely with his brother Nicola Bulgari and nephew Francesco Trapani during one of the company’s most transformative periods. He held the role through LVMH’s acquisition and until his death, WWD reported.
Under their leadership, Bvlgari expanded far beyond jewellery into luxury watches, perfumes, leather accessories and hotels which strengthened its international retail network.
The company’s creations became favourites of Hollywood stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Marilyn Monroe, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Rihanna, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales.
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Paolo Bulgari's lasting legacy
One of the defining moments of Paolo Bulgari’s career came in 2011, when the Bulgari family agreed to sell its controlling stake in the company to French luxury conglomerate LVMH in a deal valued at approximately €3.7 billion. Paolo remained chairman after the acquisition, helping ensure continuity as the brand entered a new chapter
Beyond business, Paolo devoted increasing attention to philanthropy. In 2019, he and his wife established the Paolo Bulgari Foundation to support education, vocational training and community development in disadvantaged neighbourhoods around Rome. According to the foundation, one of its flagship projects helped regenerate Largo Mengaroni, a public square in the Tor Bella Monaca district, in partnership with local schools and civic authorities.
Bvlgari also remembered Paolo as a mentor who nurtured young designers and gem experts throughout his career. Creative director Lucia Silvestri has previously credited him with teaching her to evaluate gemstones.
Reflecting his philosophy, Paolo once said, “Everything can be a source of inspiration. There are no rules in creativity. Never.”