Luchiano Lewis, one of the three teenagers convicted in the fatal 2019 stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, was released from prison on conditional supervision last month, The New York Post reported. Luchiano Lewis, one of three teens convicted in the 2019 killing of Tessa Majors, was released on community supervision after serving the minimum required. (Unsplash) more

According to state corrections records, Lewis served the minimum period required under New York law after serving just three years in state prison despite a judge’s nine-years-to-life sentence.

Lewis, now 21, was released from Franklin Correctional Facility on October 14. The release came under the state’s conditional release provisions, which generally allow eligible inmates to leave prison after serving two-thirds of their minimum sentence if statutory requirements are met.

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How the fatal robbery unfolded and the convictions followed Lewis was 14 years old when he, Zyairr Davis, then 13, and Rashaun Weaver, then 14, attempted to rob Majors on December 11, 2019.

Court testimony showed Lewis admitted during his guilty plea that the group initially pursued another pedestrian but locked target as Majors walked through the park.

According to Lewis’ testimony, Weaver approached Majors from behind, kicked her and demanded her phone and money. Majors resisted and fought back. Lewis admitted he held her in a headlock while Weaver stabbed her repeatedly.

During the struggle, Majors bit Weaver’s finger and continued resisting until she collapsed. Davis later admitted picking up the knife after it fell and handing it back to Weaver during the attack, according to court records.

Authorities said Majors sustained four stab wounds, including one that pierced her heart.

Lewis pleaded guilty in 2021 to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert Mandelbaum sentenced him to nine years to life. Mandelbaum said that the killing as a crime that “tore at the fabric” of New York City. During sentencing, Lewis apologised to Majors’ family.

The New York Post reported that Lewis first remained in the custody of New York’s Office of Children and Family Services after he was arrested in February 2020 because he was a juvenile. He entered the state prison system after turning 18 and was transferred to Franklin Correctional Facility in September 2023.

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The infuriating release Lewis’ release has drawn attention because sentencing proceedings highlighted his disciplinary history while in juvenile detention. During the 2021 hearing, Justice Mandelbaum cited allegations that Lewis had assaulted another detainee, participated in gang attacks and possessed contraband weapons while awaiting trial.

Mandelbaum stated during the sentencing that Lewis “has learned no lessons” and showed no remorse. The judge said those incidents suggested the murder was not an isolated lapse in judgment.

According to DOCCS, Lewis was released last month under New York’s conditional release statute. This generally allows eligible inmates to leave prison after serving two-thirds of their minimum sentence if they meet legal requirements. Unlike discretionary parole, conditional release does not require a parole board hearing in every case. Released inmates remain under state supervision until the maximum expiration of their sentence.

Former New York prosecutor Mario Gallucci told the New York Post he was surprised Lewis qualified for release given that disciplinary history. He said he believed Lewis should have remained incarcerated longer. “It doesn’t make any sense,” Gallucci said.

Lewis’ co-defendants remain behind bars or face separate criminal proceedings. Weaver is serving a sentence of 14 years to life for murder at Coxsackie Correctional Facility. Davis, who pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and initially received 18 months in juvenile detention, is currently being held at Rikers Island on an unrelated attempted murder case, according to city and state records.

Majors’ family has largely stayed out of public view in recent years. According to the New York Post, her parents did not comment on Lewis’ release. However, her grandmother said the family continues to grieve nearly seven years after the killing.