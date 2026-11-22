Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.
US-Iran talks: Araghchi says Hormuz reopening is ‘not difficult’ as Qatar steps up mediation efforts
Abbas Araghchi said that the ongoing negotiations “must be given a chance, and the blockade must be lifted rationally,” according to state television.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz during the latest discussions with Qatari mediators visiting the Iranian capital.
He said on Saturday that the ongoing negotiations “must be given a chance, and the blockade must be lifted rationally,” according to state television.
Araghchi further warned that without Iran’s demands being fulfilled, talks over the Strait of Hormuz and reopening the waterway would serve no purpose. “Our position is clear: as long as Iran’s demands are not met, the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz and its opening is pointless,” he said.
“At the same time, we have always affirmed our readiness for dialogue, just as we are ready to defend ourselves," he added. Tehran’s conditions reportedly include an end to hostilities across all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of oil sanctions and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports.
Reopening depend on US meeting its demands
Araghchi also maintained that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would not be a complicated process, saying it would require Washington to “accept reasonable conditions that are in accordance with international law”, according to a Tasnim report.
He also argued that an agreement would remain out of reach unless the US admitted its errors and honoured commitments made previously.
Also read | Israel government formation: Eisenkot's Yashar party reaches out to Netanyahu's camp for coalition talks
Iran has curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began, disrupting a key route that normally handles around one-fifth of global oil shipments. Washington has responded by imposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Qatar mediates as Iran explores diplomatic opening
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said a Qatari delegation held a two-hour meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran on Friday night, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
“We are in contact with mediators, including the Qataris, both in person and virtually, and are holding the necessary discussions to see whether another opportunity can be given to diplomacy,” Gharibabadi said on Saturday.
He clarified that the discussions have not reached the stage of formal negotiations yet. Should talks officially begin, Iran’s nuclear programme and its technical aspects would be on the agenda, although Tehran insists its enriched uranium must remain within the country.
Gharibabadi also described the US economic blockade as an act of war, warning that Iran will “take any action necessary” to break it.
Also read | US education department draws GTA 6 parallel to reinforce stance on transgender athletes in women’s sports
Trump wants to prevent Iran's nuclear ambitions
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Saturday that he was seeking a “permanent” agreement to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He also described Iranian officials as “very, very difficult”, adding, “We make a deal, and then they break the deal the next day.”