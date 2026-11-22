The US government has released documents about Bigfoot, including details of a 1982 investigation in which a wildlife biologist examined mysterious footprints in a Washington forest but suspected they were part of an elaborate hoax. A 1982 US government investigation found unusual Bigfoot footprints in a Washington forest. (Unsplash/ Representative image) more

The three files from the US Forest Service's (USFS) "Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records" were released online by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on October 15. The documents detail reports of possible Bigfoot sightings and footprints in different parts of the US.

What the files say As per NY Post, one file is about a 1982 trip by the government to look at dozens of footprints found in the woods of Washington state.

According to KTVU, the footprints were found in the Mill Creek Watershed of the Umatilla National Forest. Investigators noted the track measurements, took color photos and made plaster casts.

Another file is about a reported Bigfoot encounter in Montana in the 1940s. The release also has details of a 2003 sighting in Sanders County, Montana, according to KTVU. Forest Service staff once held a Bigfoot in Your Backyard forum in California's Stanislaus National Forest. At that time, the agency said it could neither confirm nor deny that the creature exists.

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Why the biologist thought it was a hoax As per NY Post, a wildlife biologist named Rodney L Johnson was asked by the USDA to look into the tracks. He wrote his findings in a six-page memo.

The tracks were found at three muddy sites. They were about 15 inches long and 7 inches wide. They ran for 25-40 feet, up and down rises and into thick brush.

In the brush, "there was sign of disturbance to this vegetation for another 30-40 feet indicating passage of something." One footprint had a "deformation of [the] second toe," the biologist noted.

Johnson thought the tracks looked real at first. "If the tracks were faked, someone went to a great deal of trouble and detail," he wrote. He said some of the marks "would have to be very hard to duplicate" and “appear very natural.”

But he was not convinced. "[I]t is my opinion that the tracks observed … were made by something other than a 300 pound plus two footed being," Johnson concluded.

As per NY Post, he gave a few reasons why he thought it was a hoax:

The "stride of the tracks did not change with slope."

His boots sank deeper into the mud than the Sasquatch's foot did.

Forest litter near the tracks showed "obvious" signs that it had been "brushed aside" before the footprint was made. A US Border Patrol official later wrote to the Forest Service office in Walla Walla, Washington. He said "the tracks were a very clever attempt to penetrate a hoax, involving your office or agency, in order to lend authenticity or credibility to the general public." He added that the tracks were “man made by using some type of soft plaster or rubber coated foot.”

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Other records in the release The files also include a letter from a man named Leo Kinney. According to KTVU, Kinney wrote about seeing a large set of tracks with three hunters in the 1940s in Petty Creek, Montana.

"At this point we held a conference and decided that we were not particularly anxious to catch up to whatever it was, and though we didn't confess it at this time, in later conversations we found out that we all had a very uneasy feeling and could feel chills running up and down our backs," Kinney wrote.