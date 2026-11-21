“A Russian helicopter is suspected of violating Finnish airspace today. The suspected airspace violation may be linked to rescue or monitoring operations involving a cargo ship that was damaged in the Gulf of Finland,” Hakkanen, the Nordic country’s defense minister, posted on X.

Hakkanen added Finland’s military and border authorities are coordinating their response to the incident alongside other agencies. “The Finnish Defence Forces and the Border Guard are handling the situation in cooperation with other authorities,” his statement mentioned.

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Finland details suspected helicopter incursion The defense ministry provided further details about the suspected incursion, stating that the helicopter crossed into Finnish airspace near Loviisa at 12:34 on November 21, reaching as far as 4.1 kilometers inside the country.

“A Russian helicopter is suspected of violating Finnish airspace on November 21 at 12:34 off Loviisa. At its deepest point, the target was 4.1 km deep in Finnish territory.”

Drone strike sets Russian cargo ship ablaze The suspected incursion occurred hours after a drone strike set a Russian cargo vessel on fire in the Gulf of Finland, the easternmost stretch of the Baltic Sea. The Sparta II, a cargo ship bound for Kaliningrad, was set ablaze in a drone attack while sailing through international waters. All crew members were evacuated.

Finland links incident to Ukraine war Finland’s defense ministry did not identify who launched the drone that hit the cargo ship. However, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo linked the incident to the war between Ukraine and Russia, triggered by Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

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"War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity. The Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel. Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor," Orpo tweeted on X.