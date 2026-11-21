“I've taken out two regimes already. I've taken out the first group, the second group, we're dealing with the third group. So you could call that the ultimate regime change,” he said.

Trump claimed that the US had already dealt with two groups of Iranian leadership and was now dealing with a third, describing the developments as the “ultimate regime change”.

“Well, I never cared too much about the regime. You know, some people said regime change, but you know, explain what that means,” he said.

“I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told Fox News during an interview, repeating his position that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear arsenal . Asked whether he expected the same Iranian regime to remain in power once the war was over, Trump said he had never been particularly concerned about “regime change.”

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he wanted to secure a “permanent” deal with Iran to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons. Any future American administration would not be allowed to let Tehran acquire such weapons, the 80-year-old leader added.

On February 28, the US and Israel assassinated several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his senior security adviser Ali Shamkhani, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Mohammad Pakpour, armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi and defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

In a second wave of US-Israeli strikes in March, top officials, including Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s supreme national security council; Esmail Khatib, intelligence minister; and Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij force, were killed.

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Trump says Washington is now dealing with a third group of Iranian leaders, an apparent reference to Mojtaba Khamenei, who was appointed Supreme Leader after his father Ali Khamenei’s assassination.

‘These people are more reasonable’ Trump on Saturday added that the current leadership might be more reasonable but remained difficult to negotiate with. “And, you know, the attitude isn't much different. Probably these people are more reasonable and they're very, very difficult. I mean, we make a deal and then they break the deal the next day,” he said.

Explaining his approach to negotiations, Trump said he wanted an agreement that would remain in force for decades, regardless of who occupied the White House in the future.

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“So what I'm doing is I'm going to make it so that if we have an incompetent president in four years or 15 years or 20 years, I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent. I'm not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Iran says open to deal but sets conditions Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran remained open to diplomacy but wanted guarantees that any agreement with Washington would prevent another war. In an interview with the state-owned Iran newspaper, Araghchi said, “Iran is seeking an agreement that would ensure there was no further war.”

On the nuclear issue, Araghchi maintained that Iran would not agree to transfer its enriched uranium stockpile outside the country, describing it as a red line for Tehran. He indicated that a compromise was possible, Reuters reported.

"I believe a fair solution can be reached," he said, adding that any arrangement would have to protect Iran's national interests and meet its needs.

Araghchi also criticised Trump's shifting position on negotiations, saying, “It is not surprising that Trump takes a new position every day, or even reverses statements he made the previous day.”

He said Tehran wanted the US President to clearly state that Washington was willing to reach an agreement and take steps to build trust before further negotiations.

Trump, at a White House press conference on Friday, said Iran wanted an agreement but had not offered terms acceptable to him. "They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal," Trump said.

In a Reuters interview on Thursday, he appeared to push a decision on fresh major strikes against Iran into next year. Asked about the possibility of renewed military action, Trump said: "Well, I'll talk to you about it after the beginning of the year." "We've got time," he added.