The cost of the US war against Iran has climbed to an estimated $48.3 billion as of November 13, with lawmakers pressing the Pentagon to disclose the extent of damage caused to American military installations across West Asia following Iranian missile and drone attacks. US Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) speaks as U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) looks on during a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on November 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. Sen. Duckworth was joined by members of Congress and supporters as she called for the defunding of the Iran war. (Getty Images via AFP)

Arthur Miller, a Pentagon budget official, provided the latest cost estimate on Thursday during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is considering his nomination to become Navy comptroller. The figure includes military operations and the replacement of equipment and munitions but does not account for damage to US military bases.

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US war costs surge to $48.3 billion as Pentagon faces scrutiny over base damage Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut pressed Miller to provide an estimate of the damage to American installations. Miller said he did not have the figures, prompting Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the committee's chair, to direct him to provide an assessment as soon as possible.

An Associated Press analysis found that Iranian attacks had damaged aircraft hangars, missile detection systems, warehouses and troop accommodation facilities, among other infrastructure, resulting in billions of dollars in equipment damage.

The financial toll of the conflict has become a major point of contention in Congress, particularly as the Trump administration seeks approval for a $1.5 trillion defence budget. The debate is expected to intensify when Democrats take control of Congress in January, following significant Republican losses in the midterm elections, in which the unpopular war and its economic consequences emerged as major campaign issues.

At a confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also questioned acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao over the financial implications of the conflict.

Citing independent estimates and media reports, Warren said the US naval blockade on Iranian shipping was costing approximately $32.5 million per day. She also cited estimates that an Iranian attack on the Navy's regional headquarters in Bahrain had caused at least $400 million in damage.

Cao confirmed the daily cost of the blockade but said he could not provide a comprehensive damage assessment for the Bahrain facility, describing it as a "nonpermissive area" for US personnel. He had previously told a reporter that Iran had "blew the hell out of Bahrain".

Also Read | US Senate Republicans block resolution seeking to end Trump's military operations in Iran

Senate Republicans block latest bid to end Iran war Meanwhile, Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked the latest Democratic effort to end the US war against Iran, with the resolution defeated 48-51 in a vote that marked the first major congressional test on the conflict since the Republican Party's sweeping midterm election losses.

The measure sought to halt US military action against Iran and was part of repeated Democratic attempts this year to use the War Powers Act to restrict President Donald Trump's authority to continue the conflict.

"The American public is tired of it," Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who has led the efforts to invoke war powers, said ahead of the vote.

Kaine also pointed to the economic fallout of the conflict, including rising fuel costs. "The American public is also tired of escalating gasoline prices and diesel prices, and other things that have gone up and punished Americans since the war," he said.

Republicans, while acknowledging the political impact of higher fuel prices, have argued that repeated votes to end the conflict are a distraction. Republican Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana said the US should "finish the job, protect this nation and protect our allies".

Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky voted in favour of the resolution. Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against it, joining Republicans, as did Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who had sided with Democrats on previous attempts.

The war emerged as a significant issue during the midterm elections. According to the AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 voters, around six in 10 Americans believed the US had made the wrong decision in launching military action against Iran. Most voters dissatisfied with the war backed Democratic candidates in their local House races.

Democrats have repeatedly sought votes to end the conflict in both chambers. The House approved similar war powers resolutions in June and July, while the Senate has held more than a dozen votes on the issue, most of which failed.

The Senate briefly approved a resolution to end the conflict in June, but Republican senators reversed course the following day after Trump criticised them during a closed-door lunch.

Although Thursday's resolution was largely symbolic and would not have required the president's signature, its passage would have represented a significant congressional rebuke of the administration's military campaign.

Under the US Constitution, Congress has the authority to declare war, while the president, as commander-in-chief, can authorise certain military operations. The War Powers Act, enacted in the aftermath of the Vietnam War, seeks to limit the president's ability to sustain military action without congressional approval, generally requiring authorisation within 60 to 90 days.