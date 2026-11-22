By Maria Cheng Canada defense minister sees no shift in US military ties more

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, - Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday he has not seen a reported secret US memo setting out restrictions on cooperation between Canadian and US militaries and said the two countries' armed forces continue to work closely together.

McGuinty told Reuters on the sidelines of a Halifax security conference he had not seen a memo the Washington Post reported US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent, imposing new constraints on work between Canadian and US militaries.

“I still see no daylight between what we're doing, military to military, and otherwise,” McGuinty said. He said Canadian and American militaries continue to work “hand in glove” on situations including ships working in the Caribbean to stop trafficking of cocaine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs, on integrated missile systems and scrambling fighter jets across North America as needed.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement on Friday that the guidance does not affect NATO, North American Aerospace Defense Command or intelligence operations, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

US Senator Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, said at a press conference that defense officials briefed him on the memo and that the memo did not include any major new measures beyond what American military officials have done for years.

CONTINENTAL DEFENSE CONTINUES: MINISTER

Despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to annex Canada, McGuinty said he has seen no change in how the countries’ militaries work together.

“The 70-year relationship we have with the US under NORAD has been a frankly, extremely effective continental defense system and one that we want to continue to invest in and cooperate with,” he said.

McGuinty said Canada needed to assume more responsibility for its own defense and security, including in its vast Arctic region, and that the country was working to build its own competitor to Starlink, to protect its sovereignty in communications.

He acknowledged that Trump's threats prompted some recent changes in Canadian defense and that the rupture in the global order described by Prime Minister Mark Carney required a significant escalation in Canada's security investments.

Under Carney, Canada said it hit the NATO target of spending 2% of its GDP on defense for the first time last year, and the government plans to increase that to 5% by 2035.

"We’ve been in a comfortable position for decades, but things have now changed," McGuinty said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.