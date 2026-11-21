“Well, we just heard about it, and I will say that it's not good," Trump said. "I don't like that, but maybe we'll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise. Because, you know, you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. You had all of these other hoaxes. We call it Ukraine, the Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine hoax.

The president joked that the hack might expose various hoaxes, including the Russia "hoax," which refers to the claim made by Democrats before the 2016 presidential election alleging that Trump was being helped by Russia. He said that he was trying to give a "positive spin" to the incident.

US President Donald Trump during a reception at the helipad on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Nov. 20. (Bloomberg)

Donald Trump joked about reports that the FBI is investigating a hack in the NCIC, its primary criminal database used by law enforcement across local and federal levels. Trump's comments came as concerns around potential data breach due to the hack grew.

Has the FBI confirmed that the NCIC was breached or that records were accessed?

Has the FBI confirmed that the NCIC was breached or that records were accessed?

What information does the FBI’s NCIC database contain, and who uses it?

What information does the FBI’s NCIC database contain, and who uses it?

"You have so many other things, and maybe we'll learn about it," Trump continued. "Maybe we'll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place. And so I always like to put things on a positive spin.”

The FBI has not confirmed that the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) has been breached. It was first reported by CNN. It has since sparked concern that sensitive information could be leaked, given that it comes in the wake cyberattacks and outages.

The NCIC database, first introduced in 1976, primarily stores warrants, criminal histories, missing persons, and background checks. It can be accessed by law enforcement at all levels to aide probes.

“Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety,” an ex-FBI official told CNN, explaining the importance of the system to the agency.

Also read: FBI database hacked for second time in months, breach targets US crime records

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Groups express concern over hack The hack of the NCIC has triggered a response from various groups, amid concerns about sensitive data being breached. Gun Owners of America, one of the US's largest gun rights organisations, called for the NCIC to be repealed and expressed concerns that background checks of gun owners stored in the system could be compromised.

"The FBI office that runs NICS background checks for gun purchases has been HACKED," the group wrote on X. “It’s unclear what data was breached, but millions of gun owners submit to checks every month. NICS is unconstitutional & should be repealed.”