In September, a group known as ShinyHunters targeted an FBI recruitment website, compromising sensitive personal information belonging to bureau employees.

The breach of the National Crime Information Centre (NCIC), which connects federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and allows them to access records related to arrest warrants and background checks, marks the second cyberattack involving the FBI in recent months.

The FBI is probing a fresh cyber intrusion, this time targeting its nationwide criminal information database used by law enforcement agencies across the US, CNN reported, citing two people briefed on the investigation.

How is the latest FBI breach different from the September cyberattack?

How is the latest FBI breach different from the September cyberattack?

What is known about the latest FBI database breach?

What is known about the latest FBI database breach?

What is the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, and who uses it?

What is the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, and who uses it?

A Canadian cybersecurity researcher and author has been arrested over alleged links to the ShinyHunters breach and is facing related charges, CNN report added.

The latest intrusion was detected in recent days, at a time when the Trump administration is facing questions over the country's cybersecurity preparedness. A series of high-profile outages has affected banks, the National Security Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control system.

The CNN report did not immediately disclose details about the individual or group suspected of carrying out the latest attack or the specific aspects of the breach being investigated by the FBI.

Kash Patel touts cybersecurity efforts The development came on Thursday, when FBI director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News to highlight the bureau's cybersecurity initiatives, after officials learnt of the latest incident, reported CNN.

Speaking about Operation Winter Shield, Patel presented it as an ongoing effort and credited the current administration with upgrading key systems to safeguard critical infrastructure.

“Other administrations could have made these updates, but they didn’t,” he said. “We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time,” Patel said.