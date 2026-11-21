A US court on Friday sentenced Indian national Nikhil Gupta to 235 months, or 19 years and seven months, in prison for his role in a plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Judge Victor Marrero’s sentence is above the 144 months recommended by the probation office but below the 293 months prosecutors sought. Pannun told the court that the threat to his life had prevented him from practising law for more than 1,200 days. (Pictured) more

A 2023 US indictment accused Gupta of arranging the plot at the direction of an Indian government employee, later identified as Vikash Yadav. India has denied any role in the plot and said such actions are contrary to government policy. Gupta was arrested in Prague in June 2023 and extradited in June 2024. In February this year, shortly before his trial was due to begin, he pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

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Gupta allegedly offered $100,000 for Pannun’s killing Citing intercepted communications between Gupta and Yadav, US authorities alleged that Gupta approached a man he believed to be a criminal associate to hire a professional hitman. The associate was in fact a US informant, who introduced Gupta to an undercover officer posing as a hitman. Prosecutors said Gupta agreed to pay $100,000 for the murder, with a $15,000 payment made in advance.

The case also drew attention because of its alleged link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead by gunmen outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. India had designated Nijjar a terrorist over his association with pro-Khalistan groups. According to the indictment, Gupta told the undercover officer the day after Nijjar’s killing that Nijjar had also been a target. Canada has separately accused Indian government agents of involvement in Nijjar’s killing, which India denied.

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Defence seeks leniency, cites lack of criminal record Gupta’s lawyers asked for leniency on the grounds that he had fully accepted responsibility and had no prior criminal record. They cited the probation office’s recommendation of 144 months, well below the guidelines range. In a letter to the judge, Gupta attributed his actions to severe alcoholism in early 2023.

The defence also attempted to distinguish Gupta from Yadav by presenting him as someone who acted under pressure from a man he believed represented the Indian government. The defence argued that Gupta found it hard to refuse Yadav while he believed an intelligence officer was holding a criminal case over him.

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Pannun addressed the court during the hearing, saying he had been unable to practise law for over 1,200 days since the threat to his life was uncovered.

Pannun, designated a terrorist by India, had also filed a civil suit in 2024 against the Indian government and several individuals, seeking to hold them liable for an alleged conspiracy to kill him.