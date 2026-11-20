Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil, will be sentenced here on Friday by a federal judge, with prosecutors seeking a 24-year prison term for him. US govt seeking 24-year prison term, terming the conduct brutal, brazen. (HT File)

Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his alleged efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship. Gupta will be sentenced at around 10 am (local time) by US district judge Victor Marrero in the Southern District of New York.

Last week, the US government submitted in court that it is seeking a 24-year prison term for Gupta, whose “conduct was as brutal as it was brazen. “He was a crucial participant in a foreign plot to execute a US citizen on US soil. The court should impose a sentence that reflects the magnitude of the crime and sends a message that the violent silencing of voices in this country will not be tolerated. For these reasons, and all the reasons set forth above, the government respectfully requests that the court impose a sentence of 293 months’ imprisonment,” US attorney James McDonald said in a 20-page submission to Marrero.

The government said that Gupta and his co-conspirators, “including at least one Indian government employee”, plotted to kill an American citizen on US soil because of the “victim’s political ideology”.

Gupta’s lawyers have argued that the probation department calculated an advisory guidelines range of “235 to 293” months imprisonment and has “recommended a substantial downward variance from that range to 144 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

“It takes into account that Gupta has no criminal history of any kind, that he was suffering from untreated alcohol dependence at the time of the offence, and that any lengthy sentence for a 55-year-old man is significant,” his attorneys said, adding that Gupta “does not minimise” the seriousness of what he did.

“He agreed to arrange the murder of another person, and that conduct warrants a term of imprisonment. But the sentence this court imposes should be sufficient, and not greater than necessary, to serve the purposes of sentencing as to this defendant,” Gupta’s lawyers said.

In a letter to the court, Gupta said he wishes he could “turn back time to 2023 and undo my mistakes” and that when he looks back, “I don’t even recognise the man I had become.”

In the letter, Gupta told the court that he is “so thankful that my actions did not result in the loss of human life or injury,” which “would have been the greatest regret of my life.”

According to the allegations contained in the indictment, other public court documents, and statements made in court, in about 2023, Gupta worked together with others in India and elsewhere, including with co-defendant Vikash Yadav, to plot Pannun’s assassination on US soil.

At Yadav’s direction, Gupta contacted an individual whom he believed to be a criminal associate, but who was in fact a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration for assistance in contracting a hitman to murder Pannun in New York City. Yadav subsequently agreed, in dealings brokered by Gupta, to pay the undercover officer $1,00,000 to murder the victim. On or about June 9, 2023, Yadav and Gupta arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash to the undercover officer as an advance payment for the murder.