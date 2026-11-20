A group of farmers on Thursday began a march from Hisar towards Delhi, demanding land for the construction of a memorial in memory of around 750 farmers who died during the 2020-21 farmers’ agitation. The proposed memorial, they said would preserve the legacy of the farmers’ struggle and inspire future generations. (HT File)

Before beginning the march, farmers gathered at the Sir Chhotu Ram memorial in Hisar and staged a protest, raising slogans against the state and central governments for allegedly ignoring their long-pending demand.

Farmer leader Suresh Koth said around 750 farmers lost their lives during the agitation and farmer organisations had been seeking land from the Haryana and central governments to build a memorial in their honour. However, their demand had not received a positive response from the authorities, he alleged.

The farmers are demanding at least four acres of government land near the Tuda Mandi in Bahadurgarh, where around 11 to 12 acres of vacant land is reportedly available. They want to construct a memorial with a stone plaque carrying the names, villages and ages of all 750 farmers who died during the agitation.

The proposed memorial, they said would preserve the legacy of the farmers’ struggle and inspire future generations.

Balraj Singh Malik, national secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Sangharsh Samiti, and farmer leader Surjit said the march would proceed in phases. The group will reach Hansi on Thursday and move towards Mundhal on Friday. The farmers have announced a rally in Bahadurgarh on November 26 to mark the anniversary of the farmers’ agitation. Farmers, labourers and employees’ organisations from across Haryana are expected to participate in the rally and they will also pay tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.