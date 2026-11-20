‘Before GTA 6’ meme had a glorious run, and now it lives forever inside Vice City
Players spotted a cheeky ‘Before GTA 6’ parody inside the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI game.
When Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrived after a 13-year wait, it didn’t just break gaming records; it officially killed off one of social media’s favourite memes. Originally sparked by fans poking fun at how major world events and bizarre viral moments were happening long before Rockstar Games could release a follow-up to 2013’s GTA V, the “before GTA 6” joke lost its punchline the moment the game went live. Fittingly, players have already spotted an Easter egg in the game’s feed, keeping the meme alive in Vice City.
“WE ACTUALLY GOT THE “BEFORE GTA 6” MEME IN GTA 6. Rockstar has officially completed the joke,” an X user wrote while sharing a screengrab from the game.
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It shows a post on the game's fictional social media platform, "Snapmatic,” where a user complains, "We really got barnyard blue games before RAC7” - a nod to the meme using the fictional game title of GTA world, Race and Chase 7 (RAC7).
According to Know Your Meme, the jokes following the template initially surfaced on X and Reddit in the early 2020s before exploding on TikTok about three years later, in 2023. The trend took off after viral posts joked about major real-world developments happening before the release of Rockstar Games’ sequel.
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Over the next few years, social media users flooded comment sections with the phrase to mock every bizarre viral clip, scientific breakthrough, or pop-culture milestone that arrived before GTA 6 finally hit shelves.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More