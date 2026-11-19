As Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrives after a 13-year wait, millions of gamers around the world are diving into a neon-soaked criminal underworld packed with high-speed chases, heists, and street chaos. Ironically, the man steering the empire behind the blockbuster franchise, Strauss Zelnick, the longtime CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, openly admitted that he does not play video games at all. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, the company behind GTA 6. (LinkedIn/Strauss Zelnick)

In an interview with Business Insider in May, Zelnick expressed staying away from the vice. He also revealed how he doesn't drink, smoke, or own a gun.

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He said, "I train most days, sometimes twice a day," adding, “I'm as much into fitness as I've ever been."

Additionally, he explained, "I don't think being consumer-in-chief really helps a CEO be effective in this business.” The CEO, however, admitted that he watches other people play. “I see the whole thing. I'm just not the one holding the controller.”

Zelnick became Chairman of Take-Two in March 2007, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors in February 2008 and Chief Executive Officer in January 2011.

According to Take-Two’s official website, “Prior to forming ZMC, Strauss was President and Chief Executive Officer of BMG Entertainment, a $4.7 billion music and entertainment company with more than 200 record labels and operations in 54 countries.”

He received a BA from Wesleyan University, a JD from Harvard Law School and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Despite the CEO’s hands-off approach to gaming, the latest title under his watch has arrived amid unprecedented worldwide frenzy.

A 13-year wait comes to an end Following the 2013 release of Grand Theft Auto V, fans spent more than a decade anticipating the franchise’s return to the fictional state of Leonida and Vice City. Multiple trailers shattered online viewership records, turning the sequel into one of the most hyped entertainment launches of the decade.

Massive launch-day reception As the game finally rolled out globally, social media platforms flooded with gameplay clips, midnight launch reactions, and praise for its hyper-realistic visuals and open-world detail. Many hailed the game as a “masterpiece”.

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Gamers applauded the dynamic story of criminal duo Jason and Lucia, the first-ever female lead in the franchise. However, a vocal segment of longtime fans has taken to social media to complain about the absence of series staples and stricter gameplay limits, sparking a debate over reduced player freedom.