The CEO behind GTA 6 watches others play because he doesn’t play video games himself
Strauss Zelnick became the chief executive officer of Take-Two in 2011.
As Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrives after a 13-year wait, millions of gamers around the world are diving into a neon-soaked criminal underworld packed with high-speed chases, heists, and street chaos. Ironically, the man steering the empire behind the blockbuster franchise, Strauss Zelnick, the longtime CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, openly admitted that he does not play video games at all.
In an interview with Business Insider in May, Zelnick expressed staying away from the vice. He also revealed how he doesn't drink, smoke, or own a gun.
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He said, "I train most days, sometimes twice a day," adding, “I'm as much into fitness as I've ever been."
Additionally, he explained, "I don't think being consumer-in-chief really helps a CEO be effective in this business.” The CEO, however, admitted that he watches other people play. “I see the whole thing. I'm just not the one holding the controller.”
Zelnick became Chairman of Take-Two in March 2007, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors in February 2008 and Chief Executive Officer in January 2011.
According to Take-Two’s official website, “Prior to forming ZMC, Strauss was President and Chief Executive Officer of BMG Entertainment, a $4.7 billion music and entertainment company with more than 200 record labels and operations in 54 countries.”
He received a BA from Wesleyan University, a JD from Harvard Law School and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Despite the CEO’s hands-off approach to gaming, the latest title under his watch has arrived amid unprecedented worldwide frenzy.
A 13-year wait comes to an end
Following the 2013 release of Grand Theft Auto V, fans spent more than a decade anticipating the franchise’s return to the fictional state of Leonida and Vice City. Multiple trailers shattered online viewership records, turning the sequel into one of the most hyped entertainment launches of the decade.
Massive launch-day reception
As the game finally rolled out globally, social media platforms flooded with gameplay clips, midnight launch reactions, and praise for its hyper-realistic visuals and open-world detail. Many hailed the game as a “masterpiece”.
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Gamers applauded the dynamic story of criminal duo Jason and Lucia, the first-ever female lead in the franchise. However, a vocal segment of longtime fans has taken to social media to complain about the absence of series staples and stricter gameplay limits, sparking a debate over reduced player freedom.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More