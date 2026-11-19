Employees dismissed by Grand Theft Auto (GTA) developer Rockstar Games were “caught red-handed” flouting contractual policies and obligations, an employment tribunal in Glasgow heard on Wednesday. Rockstar Games accused a group of staff of flouting contractual policies and obligations. (AFP)

According to a report by the BBC, around 34 people were dismissed by Rockstar in October last year across the UK and Canada. The company accused them of breaching confidentiality rules by discussing sensitive information on a Discord server which had hundreds of members.

23 of them, who are being represented by the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB), are now taking part in an employment tribunal, claiming that they were unfairly dismissed over their trade union activities. The IWGB has argued that they were penalised for discussing workplace conditions in a private online forum.

Why did Rockstar Games sack its employees? Representing Rockstar Games, Thomas Cordrey told the tribunal that employees had shared confidential information and made disparaging comments about the company on a semi-public Discord server with hundreds of members. The information allegedly included unreleased features of the highly anticipated GTA 6 and details about the game’s release schedule.

According to the BBC, Cordrey said that the moderators of the Discord server did not want to "over police" it and chose to "let the taps of disparagement and confidential information flow". He added that the claimants had been “caught red-handed” at a time when Rockstar was under “enormous pressure” and on the “precipice of announcing further delays”.

He argued that the alternative to the dismissals would have been 34 extended disciplinary hearings, all in the face of “inevitable dismissals for gross misconduct”. Cordrey also said the former employees had not appeared apologetic about their conduct and described them as “blameworthy”.

“This was a case of ‘we know the policies, we know our employer would be opposed to the use of a semi-public Discord to disparage and breach confidentiality, but we did it anyway and we would do it again’. The reason why these individuals were dismissed was for that reason – flouting of contractual policies and obligations,” he told the tribunal, as per the oultlet.

He further argued that the company’s managers had been “vilified” in some of the posts, while information about GTA 6 had been discussed “liberally”. He referred to evidence from the games developer's head of licensing, Jennifer Kolbe, who described being "shocked and appalled" at what was discovered on the Discord server in October last year.

Cordrey said that union membership and activities had nothing to do with the dismissals.

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What did Rockstar Games say? In a statement, a Rockstar Games spokesperson reiterated that the company had dismissed the employees for gross misconduct and not because of their alleged trade union membership or activities.

“Individuals across the UK and Canada were dismissed for gross misconduct following the sharing of confidential company information, not because of alleged trade union membership or activity,” the spokesperson said, as per the BBC.

"The tribunal has heard our evidence and seen the facts, and the hearing has not yet concluded. We remain confident of a positive outcome,” they added.

The hearing concluded on Wednesday afternoon, with a judgement expected at a later date. No timeframe for the decision was provided.