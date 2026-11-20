The incumbent president Harjinder Singh Dhami is among the frontrunners for the top post of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for a sixth consecutive term during the annual elections to be held in Amritsar on Friday, people aware of the developments said. Dhami has been at the helm since 2021. Of the total 191 members of the General House, 170 are elected by Sikh voters in the general elections, 15 are co-opted, five are sitting jathedars of Sikh temporal seats, and one is the head granthi of the Golden Temple. (HT)

Apart from the president, the senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary, and 11 executive committee members will also be elected during the annual session of the SGPC’s General House, also known as the Sikh Parliament, at its headquarters, Teja Singh Samundri Hall.

Of the total 191 members of the General House, 170 are elected by Sikh voters in the general elections, 15 are co-opted, five are sitting jathedars of Sikh temporal seats, and one is the head granthi of the Golden Temple. However, the jathedars and head granthis do not have voting rights.

There are a total of 110 constituencies in Punjab, of which 47 segments are represented by two members each, while 30 constituencies are reserved for women candidates. Although a separate Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has also been formed, SGPC members elected from the neighbouring state are also part of the House and participate in the elections every year.

This year, the elections are expected to be uncontested as many members of the opposition camp, including those associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), have announced that they will skip the General House meeting. The SAD (Punar Surjit) members have announced that they will stage a protest in Delhi over the inordinate delay in conducting the SGPC general elections.

Since the SGPC general elections have not been conducted for the last 15 years, nearly 36 members have died, and two have resigned.

With the opposition largely boycotting the annual elections, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD, which has a majority in the SGPC House, has not yet announced its candidates, unlike in the previous four years.

“The homecoming of former president Jagir Kaur has added an element of suspense to the elections. She has, in the past, expressed her desire to contest SGPC elections. It will be interesting to see if SAD gives her a chance. Being an election year, SAD might even play a Dalit card, and the names of Sant Balbir Singh Ghunas and Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa are also doing rounds,” a SGPC member said, requesting anonymity. Kaur, a four-time SGPC president and former cabinet minister, has been made in-charge of the Bholath assembly constituency upon rejoining the party.

On Thursday evening, Sukhbir held a meeting with the SGPC members associated with the party. Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said, “I held discussions with the SGPC members regarding the Friday polls. The members will elect the president and other office-bearers tomorrow.” He didn’t disclose what was discussed at the meeting.