Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) issued 902 challans and imposed fines totalling ₹63.47 lakh for violations of pollution-control norms between October 21 and November 18, officials said on Thursday. A thick layer of smog shrouds Sector 32 skies during the morning hours (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The submissions were made during a virtual review meeting chaired by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav.

Detailing the MCG’s action against environmental violations, officials said that during this period, 403 of the 902 challans were issued for polythene-related violations, 108 for waste burning, 105 for violations of dust-control directions, and 33 for C&D waste-related offences, among others.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) also issued 10 closure orders and imposed ₹45 lakh in environmental compensation for Grap violations, officials added.

Additionally, HSPCB took closure actions against 52 ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, demolished 24 plants, and recovered ₹1.49 crore in environmental compensation.

MCG also issued 13,139 challans and imposed fines of ₹2.82 crore for sanitation-related violations between January and November 2026.

According to officials, MCG plans to install AI-enabled voice-assisted cameras at 150 garbage-vulnerable points to strengthen surveillance. A detailed project report is currently being prepared, with installations proposed to begin on December 20.

During the meeting, Haryana environment minister Rao Narbir singh said all necessary measures to control dust and garbage are being deployed.

Officials added that the MCG has completed work on 290.36km as of October, against its 2026 target of redeveloping 494.92 km of roads.

They added that MCG has equipped 20 mechanical road-sweeping machines with GPS and three cameras each for live monitoring. The machines operate between 9pm and 7am, while their movements, along with those of sprinklers and garbage vehicles, are tracked through a monitoring cell. Six joint commissioners are also conducting night inspections.

The MCG has 19 truck-mounted anti-smog guns and two CNG road washers, each with a 10,000-litre capacity. Procurement of 10 additional anti-smog guns and 16 road washers is underway, while 40 sprinkler tankers are proposed to be hired.

The minister was also apprised that by November 16, MCG had processed 814,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste out of the total of 1.5 million metric tonnes at the Bandhwari landfill. The remaining 686,000 metric tonnes is targeted to be cleared by February 14, 2027.

Officials said that 173,903 metric tonnes of debris was picked up from five locations between September 2025 and September 2026. The MCG has deployed 12 tractor-trolleys and four JCB machines to remove abandoned debris.

Basai has an estimated 316,947 metric tonnes of legacy C&D waste. Two mobile processing plants, each with a capacity of 500 tonnes per day, have been approved and are in the tendering stage. Approval is being processed for two more plants with a capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

The MCG said action had been taken on 246 dust-prone roads spread across 500 km between January and October. It has identified 34 traffic congestion points — 31 requiring short-term and three requiring long-term interventions — of which five have been resolved.

Under the first phase of the Intelligent Traffic Management System, 1,200 cameras at 218 locations have been made operational. During the Grap period, 30 water sprinklers were hired and 13 anti-smog guns deployed.

MCG also organised nine awareness sessions under its Mission Pollution-Free Gurugram initiative between March and September, reaching more than 800 residents and students.

Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, municipal commissioner Dr Pankaj and other civic officials attended the meeting.

Malhotra said keeping the city clean and healthy was a priority alongside its rapid growth, and stressed the need for public participation to prevent waste burning, road dust and improper waste disposal.

Dr Pankaj said the MCG was focusing on mechanised road cleaning, water sprinkling, scientific waste disposal, C&D waste management and technology-based monitoring. Officials had been directed to regularly review the measures and ensure progress against the targets, he added.

DC holds meeting

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh also held a review meeting on Thursday, directing all Gurugram departments involved in pollution-control measures to demonstrate visible action on the ground within the next 15 days.

Singh warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against officials and employees found negligent in implementing pollution-control measures.

He asked officials to remain alert to complaints appearing in the media and on social media and ensure prompt action. Even municipal employees found burning garbage would face FIRs, he said.

During the meeting, HSPCB officials informed that their north and south Gurugram offices had inspected 63 locations during the review period. Nine units were ordered to shut down after violations were detected, while seven challans were issued against diesel generator sets.

The DC asked the board to accelerate inspections and take stricter action against violators. He also directed all departments to submit regular reports of their activities in a prescribed format to his office.

Notably, on October 21, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR. The Stage-3 restrictions, which were imposed on November 6, were revoked on November 17 after Delhi’s average AQI improved to the “poor” category.