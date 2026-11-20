Court summons Delhi CM to testify in attack case
The court had earlier directed that Gupta’s testimony be recorded in-camera, citing her status as a public figure and the need to prevent courtroom overcrowding and protect her privacy.
A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta to testify as a witness in the case concerning the alleged attempt on her life at her Civil Lines camp office last August.
She has been directed to appear before the court on January 16 to record her testimony. Additional Sessions Judge Nishant Garg of Tis Hazari Courts passed the order.
The court had earlier directed that Gupta’s testimony be recorded in-camera, citing her status as a public figure and the need to prevent courtroom overcrowding and protect her privacy.
These directions followed an application by Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Rana, who sought to schedule the chief minister’s in-camera testimony at a fixed time slot of 2pm to prevent courtroom overcrowding.
Gupta was allegedly attacked on August 20 while attending a weekly public hearing at her Civil Lines camp office. Rajesh Khimjibhai, an auto driver from Gujarat’s Rajkot, allegedly posed as a complainant to gain entry to the venue but was overpowered by the chief minister’s security personnel and taken into custody.
The court had framed charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy against Khimjibhai, observing that he had managed to breach the chief minister’s security cordon and attack her.
“This prima facie shows that the accused Rajesh has come in a very calculated and well-prepared manner to attack the victim with an intention to kill…,” the court had said.
It had also framed criminal charges against a man by the name of Raza, who is accused of conspiring with Khimjibhai and providing him money to travel to Delhi.
Rejecting Raza’s plea for discharge, the court had observed that he had allegedly hatched the conspiracy in secrecy and was, therefore, liable to face prosecution for the same offences.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArnabjit Sur
Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times who primarily covers stories from the capital's trial courts. Previously, he has worked for English dailies such as The Hindu, Indian Express and Millennium Post, where he has focused on crime and legal stories, especially incorporating both the subjects into producing long-form investigative work. Known for his penchant for minutely tracking high-profile cases with both city and national relevance, he has broken several chargesheets and police remand papers in his six-year-long career. In this present role, he uses his expertise in skimming through lengthy judgements, attending and analysing court hearings and converting them into a lucid, readable format for seamless news consumption. He has a preference for looking beyond the courtroom to highlight their human impact.Read More
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