There will be one counsellor for every 500 students, district-level well-being centres, specialised mental health services and a six-tier mechanism to respond to serious mental health concerns, including risk of self-harm and suicides, under the Delhi government’s “Ehsaas 2026” Mental Health and Well-Being Policy for schools and higher educational institutions. Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu and CM Rekha Gupta at the launch of the policy at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. (Ishant Chauhan/HT)

Aimed at strengthening emotional support for students and creating a safe, inclusive learning environment, the policy was launched at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium by Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, chief minister Rekha Gupta and Sri Sri Ravishankar.

The policy is based on four pillars: a whole-institution approach, preventive care, system-level accountability and ethical, rights-based support. It also provides for school-level wellness committees, quarterly assessments and a digital monitoring portal to track counselling services and referral mechanisms, as per details made available.

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Officials said that the initiative seeks to make mental health an integral part of education, with a focus on early identification of emotional distress, counselling, preventive care and building resilience among students. It will cover government, government-aided and recognised private schools, as well as higher educational institutions (HEIs) under the Delhi government.

In January this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued draft guidelines that require all HEIs to establish a dedicated mental health and well-being centre and a mental health and well-being monitoring committee. The rules make institutional mental health support compulsory across campuses.

Officials said the policy envisages educational institutions as supportive spaces where students can openly express their feelings and seek help without fear of stigma or discrimination. Teachers, parents, principals and other school staff, including support personnel, will be trained to recognise behavioural changes and respond sensitively.

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Under the policy, “District Well-Being Centres” will offer psychological assessments, therapeutic interventions and psychiatric consultations. The six-tier escalation mechanism will involve the class teacher, school counsellor or first responder, school head or wellness team, District Well-Being Centre, hospital or emergency mental health services, and relevant statutory agencies, depending on the severity of the situation.

Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said that mental health and emotional well-being must become integral to education, and that seeking help should be seen as a sign of strength.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the policy would provide millions of students in Delhi’s schools and colleges with continuous emotional support and help them develop greater mental resilience and confidence. She said the government wanted every child to move forward with positivity and happiness, knowing that teachers, parents and the government would stand by them during challenges.

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Education minister Ashish Sood said teachers, parents, principals, educational and vocational guidance counsellors (EVGCs) and support staff would be trained to identify early signs of distress. The policy also provides for helplines and mental health support services, with special attention to examination stress, anxiety, depression, bullying and cyberbullying.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said sensitivity, connection and a sense of belonging were essential for emotional resilience, urging people to reach out to those experiencing distress rather than ignore them.