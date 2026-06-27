Protecting mental health at work

Today's work environment is changing at a pace that feels relentless. Both physical health and mental wellbeing are now top concerns for employees and their employers alike. Most organisations have taken steps to address physical health through regular check-ups, on-site clinics, and insurance benefits. Yet mental wellbeing remains largely invisible in workplace conversations. Employees are working longer hours to hit targets and meet deadlines. Work-life balance is becoming something people chase but rarely catch. In India, the problem runs deeper still. Burnout, anxiety, and depression at work are shaped by cultural, economic and social pressures that organisations often overlook. It is time to change this. We need to put mental wellbeing back at the centre of workplace health and build strategies that help both employees and organisations bounce back from stress. Mental health (Pexels)

The statistics on mental health in India are difficult to ignore. The World Health Organization (WHO) found that India carries nearly 15% of the world's mental health burden. In 2021, the Indian Psychiatry Society released data showing that mental health issues have risen by 20% in recent years. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences reports that around 10% of India's 500-million-strong workforce struggles with some form of mental health disorder, with stress and anxiety leading the list. Even these numbers likely underestimate the real scale of the problem. Cultural stigma keeps many people from admitting they are struggling.

The pandemic accelerated these pressures. A recent survey found that 55% of India's working professionals reported work-related stress during the Covid crisis. Now, as we move past the pandemic, we face a workplace that is increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex and unpredictable. Economic instability, heavy workloads, job insecurity, and the struggle to balance work with personal life have left many employees feeling anxious, disengaged and alone. The impact on productivity is real but hard to measure. What we do know is that it costs organisations in lost output, missed opportunities and higher staff turnover.

How can organisations protect their employees and help them develop the ability to recover from setbacks? This is what resilience means. Helping people manage stress, stay productive, and feel genuinely well is not just about individual wellness programmes. It requires a bigger picture view. When employees are resilient, they stay engaged. They perform better. They contribute positively to workplace culture. Organisations that invest in resilience gain in loyalty, retention, and overall business health.

But building resilience is not straightforward. Any attempt to improve employee wellbeing needs proper guidance from people who understand mental health deeply. The approach must be medically informed and clinically executed. There is no shortcut to success here.

Leadership must lead the way. Organisations should run regular workshops and training sessions on mental health. Make sure employees know what resources are available to them. Create spaces where people can learn about stress, anxiety, and how to take care of themselves. Awareness is the first step to change.

Workplaces should foster environments where people feel valued and included. Reward and recognition programs help. More importantly, create channels where employees can speak openly. Address harassment and discrimination immediately. Build communities within your workforce where people feel they belong. Extend this support to families as well. When people feel their families are cared for, they show up better at work.

Offer flexible working arrangements. Remote work options, flexible hours, and sensible leave policies all matter. Include caregiver leave for those who need to look after family. These changes send a message that the organisation understands that employees are humans with lives beyond work. That simple acknowledgement reduces stress and improves wellbeing significantly.

Physical activity and mental health go hand in hand. Encourage employees to use stairs instead of lifts. Introduce standing desks and walking breaks. Ensure that the food served in workplace canteens is designed by qualified nutritionists who understand balanced eating. Talk about the importance of good sleep and stress relief techniques like mindfulness and meditation. Small steps like these add up to create healthier employees.

Most companies have Employee Assistance Programmes, but these typically work only when employees reach a crisis point. They are reactive, not preventive. Instead, bring a counsellor on-site who can work with both individuals and groups. Provide easy access to self-help materials, mental health apps, and wellness programs. Proactive support prevents problems before they become serious.

The challenges organisations face are only getting more complex. If businesses want to survive and succeed, they must treat mental wellbeing as a top priority. This is not about corporate wellness trends. It is about ensuring the long-term sustainability of business operations. Without action now, organisations will continue to see rising absenteeism, lower productivity, and higher turnover. The cost of inaction is far higher than the investment required to build a culture where mental health truly matters.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Vikram Vora, medical director, International SOS.