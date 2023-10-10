7 signs of poor mental health you shouldn't ignore

Poor mental health can directly affect your productivity, moods and relationships. If not addressed, it can put one at risk of mental health disorders. Unlike other illnesses, signs of mental health issues are not clear but some of the early signs of poor mental health are disrupted sleep, sullen mood and irritable behaviour. Poor mental health can take a heavy toll on physical health and may even lead to serious ailments and chronic health issues. Like other aspects of health, our mental health also requires attention. If you are finding it difficult to focus, facing sleep issues, suffering from aches and pains or isolating yourself, you must consult a mental health expert to get into the root of your problems. (Also read: 10 things you can do for your mental health every day) it is essential for individuals to remain vigilant for signs that could indicate a decline in their mental well-being. Representative photo)

"Mental health encompasses an individual's emotional, psychological, and social well-being, shaping their thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. Therefore, it is essential for individuals to remain vigilant for signs that could indicate a decline in their mental well-being. Some of these signs include lack of proper refreshing sleep, sustained mood change, significant changes in energy levels, losing interest, feeling quite insecure, odd experiences of hearing or seeing things that others cannot, thinking of harming self, and losing the meaning of life, sometimes accompanied by aggression," says Dr Sameer Malhotra, Director and Head – Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

"Our mental health is as important as physical health, and recognizing the signs of struggling mental well-being is crucial for early intervention and support," says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali.

Here are 7 poor mental health signs shares by Dr Jyoti Kapoor that one should never ignore:

1. Persistent mood swings: Feeling consistently sad, hopeless, or experiencing drastic mood swings that interfere with daily life can be a sign of depression or other mood disorders.

2. Social withdrawal: If you start isolating yourself, avoiding friends and family, it may indicate emotional distress or social anxiety.

3. Irregular sleeping patterns: Insomnia, oversleeping, or disrupted sleep can be linked to mental health issues.

4. Appetite and weight changes: Significant changes in appetite, whether overeating or undereating, can be indicative of emotional distress.

5. Difficulty in concentrating: Struggling to focus, making decisions, or complete tasks may be a sign of underlying mental health issues, such as anxiety or attention disorders.

6. Constant aches: Unexplained physical symptoms like headaches, stomach aches, or unexplained aches and pains can sometimes be manifestations of emotional distress.

7. Increased substance use: Escalating or excessive use of alcohol, drugs, or other substances as a coping mechanism can be a red flag for mental health problems.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting these signs, please reach out to a mental health professional or a counsellor.

