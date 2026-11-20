Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab working president Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi and the party’s media in-charge Baltej Pannu on Thursday reviewed preparations for the party’s Foundation Day rally in Moga on November 26. Pannu said elaborate arrangements were being made across approximately 116 acres. (HT File)

They said that the rally would mark the formal beginning of the party’s campaign for the state elections.

After visiting the venue, the two leaders said more than one lakh people, including party volunteers, workers, leaders and supporters from across Punjab, were expected to attend the rally.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and all other senior leaders are expected to attend the event. “The rally will send a strong political message to opposition parties and demonstrate the public support that the AAP government has earned through its work,” Kalsi told reporters at a press conference in Moga.

Kalsi said Moga was chosen because of its central position and accessibility for people travelling from Majha, Doaba, Malwa and the border areas.

Pannu said elaborate arrangements were being made across approximately 116 acres. “The rally venue will be covered, and all essential facilities, including washrooms, food and drinking water, will be available within the venue to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience,” he said.