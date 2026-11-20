New Delhi Posting the hearing for December 2, the court indicated that the data will be crucial to extend the deadline. (HT Archive)

The Supreme Court on Thursday, hearing a petition filed by two social activists seeking an extension of the November 25 deadline for filing claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll exercise, asked the Election Commission of India to submit details of progress made in enumerating deleted voters.

Posting the hearing for December 2, it indicated that the data will be crucial to extend the deadline.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, said, “On December 2, we can take stock of the progress made by this purported deadline.”

On October 30, the ECI extended the deadline for filing claims and objections till November 25, and disposal of such claims till December 15.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said, “We are concerned with the access for voters to include their names. Let us see how this access has been utilised and to what extent it is availed. If some more time is needed, we will see.”

The bench told the ECI’s counsel, senior advocate Dama SeshadriNaidu, “You can say how many enumeration forms have been filled and how many Form 6, 7 and 8 were applied for. As the question of cut-off date is concerned, we will consider if the facility of availing these measures was provided.”

Naidu said he shall provide the relevant figures.

The court was hearing a petition filed by social activists Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri, contending several gaps in the ground-level implementation. In an application, they pointed out that enumeration forms were not provided to voters, and lack of publicity to absent and shifted voters and the ECI’s subsequent orders for voters deleted under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate (ASDD) category to file claims and objections.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said that on November 6, the ECI clarified that voters excluded from the draft roll should be allowed to fill enumeration forms. Despite this, no standard operating procedure (SOP) was issued in this regard. Until November 17, the forms were not available and on November 19, the ECI allowed it to be downloaded online. He contended that the remaining 12-day window would be inadequate for 4.7 million voters classified under the ASDD category to pursue the process for inclusion.

The court said, “If they say download online, do it. The question is to utilise this window. What is more important than institutional opacity is ground-level penetration of our orders so that people can utilise this facility.”

During the enumeration phase of Delhi SIR, booth-level officers (BLOs) categorised those who did not fill forms or submit complete ones as ASDD, following which the draft roll published on August 31 excluded over 4.7 million electors (32.78%) of over 14.5 million electors on the roles pre-SIR.

The plea raised concern over a significant number of disposals of Form 7 applications (applications objecting to inclusion of voters) over Form 6 applications. It cited news reports to suggest that during the claims and objections phase, between August 31 and October 4, over 3,200 Form 7 applications were disposed of against 569 Form 6 applications.

The petitioner raised concerns over deleted voters being made to fill Form 6 to enrol them as new voters, despite their names figuring in the rolls prior to SIR.

To be sure, giving a false declaration is a punishable offence under Section 31 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950. Following the court’s intervention, the ECI issued an order early this month clarifying that voters will not face prosecution for filling out Form 6 for re-enrolment.