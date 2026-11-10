Delhi SIR: Form 6 applications cross 3L-mark after draft roll excludes 47.5 lakh voters

More than 3 lakh applications seeking fresh enrolment in Delhi's electoral roll have been filed since the publication of the draft roll on August 31, which excluded around 47.5 lakh voters, according to official data. The data also showed that 30,490 Form 7 applications, which seek deletion of names from the electoral roll, were received between August 31 and November 9. (HT_PRINT)

A total of 3,00,431 Form 6 applications, used by voters to seek inclusion in the electoral roll, were received between August 31 and November 9, data showed.

The Delhi election authorities will start generating fresh enumeration forms for all 47.5 lakh electors excluded from the draft roll as part of a re-verification exercise to facilitate their inclusion in the final electoral roll, to be published on December 22, officials said.

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The exercise will cover electors marked as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, including those who shifted from one place to another within Delhi but were left out of the draft roll.

The data also showed that 30,490 Form 7 applications, which seek deletion of names from the electoral roll, were received between August 31 and November 9.

Similarly, 1,10,912 Form 8 applications, used for correction or modification of electoral entries, were received during the period.

Poll officials said that electors who have already submitted Form 6 for fresh enrolment during the SIR will not be required to submit a fresh form.

For those who have not shifted residence, the filled-in enumeration form will have to be accompanied by a statement explaining why it could not be submitted during the earlier enumeration phase.

Electors who have shifted within Delhi will have to provide their new address and Assembly constituency details.

The Election Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to November 25, while the disposal of claims and objections is scheduled to be completed by December 15. The final electoral roll will be published on December 22.