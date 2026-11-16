Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc seek Supreme Court nod to question Election Commission on 48 SIR-related questions

The party said the questions concerned "serious flaws in the SIR that paved the way for vote theft" and that the ECI had now been asked to respond to 48 queries.

The Congress alleged that the Election Commission had failed to address questions repeatedly raised over 'vote theft' in its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.

A list of 48 questions submitted by the petitioners seeks details about who ordered the nationwide revision, how key decisions were taken and whether there were disagreements among the Election Commissioners, according to a post shared by the Congress on X.

The Opposition has approached the Supreme Court, seeking permission to question the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its decision-making process.

The petition, filed by Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders, seeks individual affidavits addressing allegations of irregularities in the SIR exercise and concerns over the Commission's decision-making process.

The petitioners have sought sworn responses from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the two Election Commissioners and the ECI's Director General (IT).

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Who ordered nationwide SIR? Opposition questions EC's decisions Among the questions raised by the petitioners is who took the decision to conduct a nationwide SIR, when it was made, which official file recorded it and what opinions were expressed by each member of the Commission. They have also sought details of the occasions on which Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections or disagreements over SIR, ECINET, Form 6 and the filing of appeals.

The petitioners have questioned the ECI's counter-affidavit, which they contend claims unanimous approval of key decisions without disclosing the dates, file numbers, minutes or other records documenting such approvals. They have sought details of when and how the three Election Commissioners approved the filing of the counter-affidavit before the Supreme Court. The questions also cover whether decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously or through majority votes, whether any member recorded dissent and whether such disagreements were resolved before the orders were issued.

The list further seeks clarity on the delegation of powers to the Chief Election Commissioner and the centralisation of ERONET and ECINET. It also asks who authorised the office order dated July 28, 2026, and whether the Chief Election Commissioner concurred with the joint direction issued by the two Election Commissioners on July 30, 2026.

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Questions over voter exclusions and appeals in West Bengal Another set of questions concerns the appeals filed by the Commission against orders by Judicial Officers in West Bengal allowing the inclusion of names in electoral rolls. The petitioners have sought details of the officials who decided to file these appeals and the process through which the decision was taken.

The petition also seeks information on objections filed through Form 7 during the SIR exercise, including cases involving excessive or allegedly false objections and the action taken under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The ECI has also been asked to provide details of corrective measures introduced after the writ petitions were filed, including additional opportunities extended to voters marked as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate.

Opposition seeks details of Form 6 changes and electronic approvals The petitioners have further sought records of approvals obtained electronically by Election Commissioners, including whether WhatsApp, emails or other messaging platforms were used and whether such communications have been preserved. Questions have also been raised about the additional declaration introduced in the online Form 6, with the petition seeking details of who authorised its inclusion, when it was introduced and whether the Commission formally approved it.

The ECI has also been asked to disclose how many online Form 6 applications were rejected, kept pending or left unprocessed because applicants did not submit the additional declaration or provide electoral mapping details. The petitioners have additionally sought state-wise and gender-wise data on electors excluded between the pre-SIR, draft and final electoral rolls, along with the reasons for their exclusion.

The petitions come amid a major controversy over the revision of electoral rolls and reports of written objections to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from the other two Election Commissioners. The matter is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow.