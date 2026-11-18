The Karnataka High Court has halted police investigations in three more cases involving allegations of fraudulent attempts to remove Muslim voters from the electoral roll, taking the number of cases in which investigators have been restrained from proceeding to five. The court examined Rules 15 to 23 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde issued interim orders on November 17 in petitions filed by 10 people challenging the criminal proceedings.

Bulk Form 7 applications were submitted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Complaints alleged that these applications containing forged signatures, false declarations and impersonated identities were used to seek the removal of Muslim voters.

One complaint alleged that 778 applications were filed across eight polling stations in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram constituency. Another cited 5,698 applications in Jayanagar, including 4,327 in Gurrappanapalya ward. Separate complaints referred to 136 voters in Yeshwanthpur, 64 in Kodagu and applications in Mysuru.

The petitioners challenged the criminal cases, arguing that Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were authorised to submit Form 7 objections on behalf of political parties and that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) were responsible for examining their validity.

The state opposed the petitions. Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty argued that fraudulent applications could not be permitted during the revision of the electoral roll, given the importance of protecting the right to vote.

The court examined Rules 15 to 23 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which lay down procedures for examining objections, conducting inquiries and hearing voters before their names are deleted.

“From the aforementioned provisions, it is evident that a comprehensive statutory scheme has been provided for the inclusion and deletion of names in the electoral roll,” the court observed. It noted that the rules provide for verification of information submitted through Form 7 and prescribe penalties for false declarations.

The court referred to Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, under which knowingly making a false declaration in connection with electoral rolls can attract imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.

On allegations of forged signatures, the court said a discrepancy between signatures was not, by itself, sufficient to establish forgery.

The court directed the Election Commission of India to submit records concerning its decisions on the disputed applications. It said the findings of the electoral authorities would help determine whether the criminal cases should continue, be quashed, or require investigation into specific offences.