New Delhi The spot of the accident. (HT Photo)

A 32-year-old woman who was riding a bike taxi died after a rashly driven truck hit the bike from behind and dragged the woman under its wheel on the Ashok Nagar flyover on Thursday morning, police said, adding that passersby chased and intercepted the truck, and overpowered the driver before handing him over to the police.

The incident took place at around 6.30am, when the woman, identified as Ekta, 32, was on her way to her workplace, a dairy agency, in Ghaziabad.

“Initial investigation revealed that the truck hit the bike taxi from behind due to which the woman fell off the two-wheeler and was crushed under the wheels of the heavy vehicle, killing her on the spot. The truck dragged her body a few feet on the road,” said a police officer associated with the probe, asking not to be identified.

The truck driver, identified as Naveen Jha, 37, was booked in a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Jyoti Nagar police station on a complaint from the bike taxi operator, 19-year-old Manish Bhandari.

The police said that while the woman fell towards the truck and its rear left wheels ran over her, the bike taxi operator, Manish Bhandari, fell to his left and escaped unhurt.

The police officer cited above said the woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The taxi operator also confirmed to HT that she was not wearing the helmet and was, instead, holding it in her hands. “I had asked her to wear the helmet. But she did not wear it, saying she felt suffocated after wearing a helmet,” Bhandari told HT over phone.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahool Alwal said that the Jyoti Nagar police station was informed about the collision between the truck and motorcycle at 6.46am, and the police found the woman’s body on the carriageway towards Ghaziabad.

“The woman was identified as Ekta, a 32-year-old resident of Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi. She was employed as a field agent with a milk agency in Ghaziabad. She was travelling to Ghaziabad at the time of the accident,” said Alwal.

Her body was sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for an autopsy.