Two persons of Indian origin have been murdered in the town of Surrey in British Columbia, Canada, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has said. The crime took place on Sunday. (HT File)

The crime took place on Sunday. On Wednesday, investigators identified them as 23-year-old Gaganpreet Rehal, known as Garry, and 24-year-old Sukhjeet Kaur, a resident of the neighbouring township of Delta. According to IHIT, Rehal had previous “police interactions for weapons and firearms offences” while Kaur, the female victim, had limited known contacts in Canada.

While the motive behind the killings was still being probed, investigators believed this was “a targeted incident with indicators of organised crime”. “This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon,” IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said.

She added, “Extensive work is underway as investigators pursue all available leads to identify and hold those responsible accountable.”

The incident came to light at approximately 10.38 pm on November 15 when Surrey Police Service (SPS) officers and British Columbia Emergency Health Services staff responded to the parking lot incident as they were informed that the victims had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. First responders attempted to resuscitate them. Both were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead a little later.

According to the SPS, it was aware of a vehicle fire reported in the area less than 15 minutes after the murders took place and an investigation was under way to determine if this incident was related to the homicides. The four-door sedan was found burnt as investigators seek to identify the occupants of the vehicle who fled the scene.