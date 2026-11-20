Bringing a major breakthrough in a decade-long legal battle, the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday paved the way for nearly 1,000 eligible plot allottees of Pearls City in Mohali to secure ownership rights in Sectors 100 and 104. Two Pearl Group firms faced CBI action in 2014, resulting in attachment of PACL properties. (HT File)

The relief comes nearly 10 years after the Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL)-linked ₹45,000-crore investment scam brought the project to a standstill, leaving hundreds of families uncertain about the fate of their properties. Accepting the claims of eligible allottees, the apex court directed the Justice RM Lodha Committee to facilitate the issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs), subject to the payment conditions laid down in its order.

Of the 1,300 plot allottees, the Lodha committee has audited the payment records of around 1,000 who had made payments to PACL through banking channels before 2016. It established that ₹500 crore had been received by the firm from these investors. The verification of these records formed the basis for recognising genuine buyers.

According to Thursday’s order, allottees who have paid more than 50% of the plot cost will have to deposit the outstanding amount with the committee, following which the requisite NOC/certificate will be issued. However, those who have paid less than 50% of the consideration will be entitled to a refund of their deposited amount along with 8% interest, while the corresponding plots will be auctioned by the committee. The apex court has rejected claims based on cash payments, ruling that such allottees will not be entitled to refunds.

A decade of uncertainty

The fate of around 1,300 allottees of Pearls City has remained uncertain since 2014, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated action against Pearl Group chairman-cum-managing director Nirmal Singh Bhangoo in connection with the alleged ₹45,000-crore investment scam.

Following the investigation, properties belonging to the PACL, including the 450-acre mega residential project spread across Sectors 100 and 104 in Mohali, were attached, bringing development activities to a halt. Families who had purchased residential plots were consequently caught in the legal battle surrounding the company’s assets.

In August 2024, Bhangoo died while in judicial custody.

The Supreme Court had constituted the Justice RM Lodha Committee to oversee the sale of PACL properties and facilitate the recovery and distribution of funds to affected investors.

The Pearls City Mohali Residents Welfare Association subsequently approached the Supreme Court in 2017, arguing that genuine residential plot buyers should not be treated at par with investors in PACL’s collective investment schemes. The association maintained that families who had purchased residential plots with their hard-earned savings deserved separate consideration and legal protection.

Welcoming the verdict, association president Kulbir Singh Sidhu said the decision marked the culmination of nearly a decade of legal struggle by the plot holders.

“Our association has consistently pursued the matter before the Supreme Court and the Lodha Committee, submitting extensive records and documentary evidence to establish the genuine claims of the allottees,” he said.

Association’s general secretary Jaspal Singh said the decision reaffirmed their faith in the judicial process.

How Bhangoo landed in CBI net

In 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and investors approached the Supreme Court against the PACL, alleging that the company had fraudulently mobilised nearly ₹45,000 crore from around 5.5 crore investors through collective investment schemes. The apex court subsequently directed the CBI and SEBI to investigate the company’s operations and scrutinise its financial dealings.

In February 2014, the CBI registered a case against two Pearls Group real estate companies. The investigation eventually led to the registration of multiple FIRs against Bhangoo and other accused.

In January 2016, after nearly two years of investigation, the CBI arrested Bhangoo and three other senior officials. Bhangoo was the chairman-cum-managing director and promoter-director of Pearls Golden Forest Limited (PGF), one of the group entities under investigation. He remained in judicial custody until his death in August 2024.