“Ticketmaster is reportedly experiencing outages, with the platform currently experiencing technical issues that have left hundreds of users without service,” the person wrote.

Several users took to social media to complain about Ticketmaster being reportedly down. One person also shared a screenshot of the loading screen amid the alleged outage.

The company, however, responded on X saying , “We're not seeing any reported issues with our site at this time.”

Downdetector added that most of the issues appeared to be related to the app and said that users began to complain from 8:33pm EST.

Ticketmaster was reportedly down for hundreds of users on November 20. At the time of writing, almost 500 users faced problems with the service, as per Downdetector, which tracks live outages across the internet.

Others added, “i cant access my tickets right now.” Yet another said, “My mother has tickets for a show tonight through Ticketmaster and the tickets are not loading. A phone restart failed. Relogging in failed. Refreshing over the last half hour failed. Please help.”

Given that many download their tickets from the site right before a concert, there were quite a few urgent pleas amid the reported downtime. Though Ticketmaster claimed that all was running smoothly on their end, the company urged users to shoot them direct messages so they could take a closer look.

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“Please send us a DM so we can take a closer look. Since the show is tonight and you've already tried restarting the phone, signing back in, and refreshing, we'll need some additional information to review the ticket access issue. If you're already at the venue, please visit the Resolution Window for assistance with gaining entry,” they told one complainant.

News of reported downtime comes amid spate of outages The news of the reported Ticketmaster downtime comes at a time when the US is seeing a spate of outages. From Microsoft to US banks, several sectors have grappled with issues over the past week.

Ageing tech and pushing updates are apparently to be blamed, as per official statements shared in the aftermath of the incidents. However, the outages have spooked the general public and one person took note of the fact amid the apparent downtime Ticketmaster is facing.

“Somebody or something is probing the security boundaries of these companies IT infrastructure.. every day more and more large entities experience downtime for seemingly unknown reasons..,” they wrote on the Downdetector comment section.