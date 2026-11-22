Wall Street bankers and lawyers earned huge fees from two major IPOs this year, but both deals came with serious challenges. For the second time in 2026, bankers made hundreds of millions of dollars from a record-breaking stock market listing. However, some bankers privately complained that the process was unusually difficult and different from the IPOs they had handled before. Anthropic and SpaceX IPOs highlight growing tensions between AI companies and Wall Street bankers. (Unsplash) more

The two IPOs involved Elon Musk's SpaceX and AI company Anthropic. Both companies raised record amounts of money through their stock market listings. However, their approach to working with Wall Street banks created tensions because they wanted greater control over how the IPOs were managed, according to Reuters.

SpaceX, Anthropic IPOs create problems for Wall Street banks SpaceX's IPO in June created the first major disagreement between the company and Wall Street bankers. Banks earned around $500 million in fees from the listing. However, bankers complained that Musk's team controlled almost every part of the months-long process.

SpaceX kept important financial and other information private. This made it difficult for banks and other advisers to do their jobs properly. Bankers also had limited control over how information about the IPO was shared, according to people familiar with the process who spoke to Reuters.

Anthropic's IPO, internally called 'Project Lantern', created similar problems for Wall Street banks. The offering surpassed SpaceX's IPO on Thursday, and bankers earned more than $500 million in fees. However, several people familiar with the deal told Reuters that the process involved last-minute changes, delays in sharing financial projections and rushed document approvals.

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Anthropic also placed unusual restrictions on the banks working on its IPO. The company had 22 banks acting as underwriters. It instructed some of them to limit the number of bankers working on the deal to just four people. It also wanted those bankers to be senior employees, according to people familiar with the matter.

The restrictions were possibly introduced to prevent confidential information from leaking. One person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Anthropic was likely worried about information reaching the public. However, banks reportedly found ways to work around the restrictions.

Jay Ritter, professor emeritus at the University of Florida who researches IPOs, said these companies had enough market power to change the usual rules. He said companies such as SpaceX and Anthropic could tell underwriters that the IPO process would not follow normal practices. However, he believes most large Wall Street banks will continue following their usual business practices for other IPOs, possibly with the exception of OpenAI.

Ritter also highlighted another unusual demand made by SpaceX and Anthropic. Both companies negotiated to pay underwriters nothing on additional shares sold through an option called the greenshoe. This is an arrangement that allows a company to sell extra shares when demand for its IPO is strong.

Ritter said most companies would not be able to demand zero payment on these additional shares. He believes the special terms offered by SpaceX and Anthropic are possible because of their strong position in the market.

Unusual restrictions and non-compete agreements SpaceX's IPO process was tightly controlled by Elon Musk's team. People familiar with the listing told Reuters that Musk's team decided how the company's shares should be marketed and which investors banks should approach.

SpaceX even told some major banks how many shares they needed to sell to investors. In some cases, banks were given specific order targets worth a few billion dollars. The company also instructed banks about the types of investors they should bring into the IPO.

Banks agreed to work on SpaceX's IPO without knowing how much they would be paid. This was another unusual condition because underwriters normally expect to know their fees before agreeing to handle a major listing, according to people familiar with the process.

Anthropic's IPO was marked by a different kind of restriction. Several people familiar with the deal described the company's approach as extremely cautious, particularly when it came to protecting confidential information and preventing conflicts with competitors.

Anthropic asked some senior bank officials to sign legal agreements restricting their work with rival AI companies. The agreements prevented key members of the IPO teams from working with competitors such as OpenAI, Cursor, DeepSeek and Hugging Face for six months after Anthropic went public, according to people familiar with the matter.

Such restrictions are unusual in the IPO business. Banks normally have rules to manage conflicts of interest and protect confidential information belonging to their clients. However, bankers and lawyers told Reuters that it is rare for an IPO to impose such broad restrictions on individual bankers.

Anthropic needed a much larger group of banks because it wanted to raise an enormous amount of money. As a result, the company needed several financial institutions to help manage its IPO. Some people familiar with the deal said this was one reason Anthropic wanted individual bankers to agree not to work with its competitors.

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Information leaks and last-minute changes Anthropic used a special online platform called NetRoadshow to share IPO documents with most of the banks. Instead of sending ordinary PDF files, the company used this platform to control access to confidential information.

NetRoadshow allowed Anthropic to track which bankers accessed the documents. The platform recorded details such as who opened a document and which pages they viewed. The documents also carried individual bankers' names as watermarks, making it easier to identify the source if information leaked.

However, this security system made the work more difficult for bankers. One person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the platform did not allow bankers to save copies of the documents. This complicated their work, even as information about the IPO continued appearing in the media.

Anthropic also faced problems while preparing an updated IPO filing. The company planned to submit an updated document, known as Form S-1A, to the SEC. This filing included the price range for its shares and was connected to the launch of its IPO marketing campaign on November 10.

Before submitting the updated filing, Anthropic needed approval from all the banks involved in the IPO. The company had to send a draft of the document to its entire group of underwriters so they could review and approve it.

A mistake in the documents caused further confusion just hours before the planned filing. On the night before the updated filing was expected, a law firm working on the IPO sent banks a PDF containing information about the sale of shares in Canada.

The law firm quickly sent another email asking banks to ignore the earlier document. The email said that the PDF contained incorrect information about the share price range and the number of shares being offered. Reuters reviewed the email.

The correct version of the updated IPO filing was sent much later through NetRoadshow. It reached the banks at around 2 am New York time. The banks were then given only a few hours to review and approve the document before it was submitted to the SEC.

The incident highlighted the pressure and unusual working conditions faced by bankers during Anthropic's IPO. Last-minute document changes, strict information controls and short approval deadlines added to the challenges of managing the record-breaking offering.