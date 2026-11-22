Balen Shah India visit LIVE: Nepal PM arrives in India on maiden visit; key talks with PM Modi tomorrow
Nepal PM Balen Shah will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Monday to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Balen Shah will also meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar and call on President Droupadi Murmu.
- 3 Mins agoNepalese Prime Minister lands in New Delhi
- 5 Mins agoNepalese PM's stay to last a little longer than 24 hours
- 10 Mins agoPM Modi will host official luncheon for Balen Shah
- 13 Mins agoKathmandu conveyed proposal for $2 billion economic package
- 16 Mins agoNepalese PM departs for New Delhi on a 2- day state visit
- 26 Mins agoWho all are coming with the Nepalese PM?
- 27 Mins agoNepalese PM was invited by PM Modi
- 28 Mins agoNepalese PM’s maiden India visit
Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening on his maiden official visit to India after taking charge in March. The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs said. Scheduled to conclude on Monday, his trip will span just over a day....Read More
Balen Shah and PM Modi are expected to hold extensive discussions on Monday, focussing on strengthening bilateral ties and sharing perspectives on key regional and global issues of common concern.
Along with Shah, Nepal’s foreign affairs minister Shishir Khanal, finance minister Swarnim Wagle, chief advisor to the PM Kumar Byanjankar, and other senior officials of the government will be on the visit to India, as per Nepal's foreign affairs ministry’s press release.
What is on agenda of Balen Shah's India visit?
Bilateral talks between Balen Shah and PM Narendra Modi
Nepal PM Shah will hold bilateral talks with Modi on Monday to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing on Friday that newer areas of cooperation, such as startups, technology, innovation and sports, will also be a part of the two leaders' discussions.
Balen Shah to meet President Murmu, EAM Jaishankar
Balen Shah will meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar during his visit. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.
Nepal's economic package proposal
Ahead of Balen Shah's trip to India, Kathmandu also conveyed a proposal for a $2 billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, as part of efforts to move forward development projects and reconstruct areas affected by the recent flash floods, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.
India proposes joint vision document
India, on the other hand, has proposed a joint vision document on economic cooperation, investment, transit, energy, digital connectivity and health. The document, which will be unveiled during Shah's visit, is proposed for formal adoption at the conclusion of his trip. As part of the reset in ties, the joint vision document will focus on long-term cooperation and targets in specific sectors.
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese Prime Minister lands in New Delhi
Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah has landed in New Delhi. Shah's visit will last a little longer than 24 hours. Balen Shah and PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks on Monday to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM's stay to last a little longer than 24 hours
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Rapper-turned-politician, Balen Shah is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs said. Shah's visit will last a little longer than 24 hours, with arrival on November 22 and departure the next day.
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: PM Modi will host official luncheon for Balen Shah
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the visit will serve as an occasion to deepen cooperation across multiple areas, with Prime Minister Balen Shah scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23 to review the full scope of India-Nepal ties and share perspectives on regional and global matters of common concern.
Providing further details on the itinerary, Nepal's foreign secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai earlier said during a press briefing on Friday that both prime ministers would engage in delegation-level discussions on Monday, covering a wide array of shared priorities, before jointly addressing a press conference after their talks.
Following those deliberations, Prime Minister Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of his visiting Nepali counterpart and his 34-member government delegation later that same day.
(via ANI)
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Kathmandu conveyed proposal for $2 billion economic package
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Ahead of Balen Shah's trip to India, Kathmandu also conveyed a proposal for a $2 billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, as part of efforts to move forward development projects and reconstruct areas affected by the recent flash floods, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM departs for New Delhi on a 2- day state visit
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepal PMO tweets, "Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah departed for New Delhi today on a two-day State Visit to India. He was seen off at the Airport by Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Sudhan Gurung, Minister for Home Affairs; Jagdish Kharel, Member of the Parliament and Spokesperson of Rastriya Swatantra Party; and senior government officials at the TIA."
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: Who all are coming with the Nepalese PM?
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: Balen Shah will be accompanied by his foreign affairs minister, Shishir Khanal; finance minister, Swarnim Wagle; chief advisor to the PM, Kumar Byanjankar; and other senior officials of his government, Nepal's foreign affairs ministry said in a press release.
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM was invited by PM Modi
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Balen Shah is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs said. Shah's visit will last a little longer than 24 hours, with arrival on November 22 and departure the next day. The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks on Monday to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM’s maiden India visit
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah is set to arrive in India on Sunday for his first visit since assuming office in March.