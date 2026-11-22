Malappuram , Former Kerala State Sports Council president U Sharafali, who has been named an accused in the alleged irregularities in the proposed visit of the Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team to Keralam, on Sunday said a company that sponsored the event had invested ₹2 crore in his football academy. Messi event sponsor invested ₹2 crore in my football academy, says Sharafali more

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged irregularities on Saturday named former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, his former private secretary C Sathyapalan and Sharafali as accused in the case.

The SIT, constituted by the UDF government, had earlier registered a case against the sponsoring company and its managing director.

The investigation recently revealed that Novus Soccer Academy, based in Areekode in Malappuram district and run by Sharafali, had received ₹2 crore from a broadcasting company which sponsored the proposed Messi event.

Speaking to reporters, Sharafali said Novus Soccer Academy was registered as a private limited company in August 2022 to identify young football talent and provide them with international-standard training.

The academy had identified around 15 acres of land at Odakkayam, about 10 km from Areekode, for its proposed facility, he said.

"The sponsoring company is the main investor in the academy. They indeed invested ₹2 crore. The company utilised the money for its requirements soon after receiving it. We have proper documents for the transactions and expenditure, which will be furnished to the SIT or other government agencies whenever required," he said.

He clarified that the money was invested in the private limited company and was not transferred to his personal account.

"Not even a single rupee has been given to me personally. The sponsoring company acquired shares in Novus Soccer Academy and is currently its largest shareholder," he said.

Asked about the timing of the investment and his signing of an agreement involving the sponsoring company for the Messi event while he was serving as Sports Council president, Sharafali said the academy had been established much earlier, in 2022.

He said the academy had attracted investments from several individuals at different stages, and that the sponsoring company subsequently became its largest shareholder.

Sharafali said he signed the relevant agreement only after December 24, 2024, when discussions over the proposed Messi event were active.

He denied any connection between the investment in the academy and the proposed visit of the Argentina team, describing the timing as coincidental.

"The company was established in 2022, and investments came in at different stages. Even now, the company is willing to invest in the academy despite the Messi project not materialising. Other investors are also interested, and we are looking for additional land," he said.

Sharafali said the academy was intended to establish a modern football training facility in and around Areekode.

He also explained that the company had shareholders and members in addition to its two directors, and that directors were elected by the shareholders.

Asked whether the sponsoring company held more than 50 per cent of the shares, he declined to disclose the exact shareholding, citing the company's private affairs, but reiterated that it was currently the largest shareholder.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.